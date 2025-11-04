VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4: In a night that celebrated the soul of Indian music, three extraordinary artists -- A.R. Rahman, Usha Uthup, and Stebin Ben -- were honoured at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025 for their exceptional artistry and contributions to the music industry. Three Icons, One Spectacular Night -- A.R. Rahman, Usha Uthup & Stebin Ben Honoured for Their Outstanding Contribution to Indian Music.

* A.R. Rahman - Artist of the Year* Usha Uthup - Outstanding Contribution to the Music Industry* Stebin Ben - Performer of the Year (Music)

A Boy from Bhopal Who Conquered the Indian Music Scene

Among these legends stood Stebin Ben, a name that resonates deeply with the youth of India -- and a boy from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, whose journey has become an inspiration for millions.

Rising from humble beginnings and small performances in Mumbai's local clubs, Stebin Ben has transformed into one of the most loved voices in contemporary Indian music. His mesmerizing voice and magnetic stage presence have made him a household name, connecting audiences across age groups and geographies.

'Sahiba' Tops the Charts -- A Record-Breaking Year

The year 2025 marked a career-defining moment for Stebin. His original track "Sahiba" ruled the charts as the No. 1 song on Spotify India, earning him nationwide recognition and reinforcing his place among India's top musical talents.

Expressing his gratitude, Stebin shared:

"Thank you, Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards, for this prestigious recognition. This has always been a dream, and today it feels surreal to see it come true. My heartfelt thanks to my family, fans, and everyone who believed in me since day one."

From Bhopal to Global Stage -- The Rise of a New-Age Icon

Recently, Stebin performed to a sold-out audience at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (The Grand Theatre) in Mumbai -- an evening graced by Bollywood celebrities, dignitaries, and the Ambani family.

He has also performed at several high-profile celebrations, including the pre-wedding and sangeet ceremonies of Anant Ambani, further cementing his reputation as one of India's most sought-after live performers.

Up next, Stebin Ben will join Salman Khan's 'Da-Bangg Tour', with his next international performance scheduled in Qatar.

The Voice of India -- A Style and Sound That Defines a Generation

With over a billion combined streams across YouTube and Spotify, Stebin Ben is now widely recognized as "The Voice of India." Known for seamlessly blending heartfelt originals with fresh renditions of timeless classics, he continues to redefine the sound of modern Indian music.

His distinctive style and fashion-forward persona have also earned him recognition among the Most Stylish Artists at the Lokmat and Filmfare Awards.

Reflecting on his journey, Stebin said:

"This award is not just a milestone -- it's a reminder to keep creating music that touches hearts."

A Proud Moment for Bhopal, A Glorious Chapter for Indian Music

With this honour, Stebin Ben joins the league of legends -- A.R. Rahman and Usha Uthup -- making the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025 a historic celebration of India's musical brilliance.

