Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 16: This summer, three visionary figures in the fashion world have converged to craft a mesmerizing bohemian style shoot for the Luxury fashion house - Pernia's Pop-Up Shop, that promises to redefine the Indian pret landscape. Indian supermodel Ujjwala Raut, celebrated photographer Jatin Kampani, and avant-garde stylist Shilpa Chavan have joined forces to curate a visual masterpiece, seamlessly blending the opulent heritage of Indian textiles with the free-spirited essence of Western bohemian fashion.

In a recent conversation with these fashion veterans, we delved into the depths of their creative processes, uncovering the challenges and triumphs encountered in bringing this grand vision to life. From their insights, it's clear that this collaboration is set to make a profound impact on the fashion landscape.

Shilpa Chavan reflected on the unique aspect of the project, stating, "What I found unique about working on this project is that many of us came back together on the floor to do a shoot. It was exciting to work with a team you have always wanted to work with." Additionally, Shilpa also sheds some light on the styling aspect saying, "In one of the shots, I've draped a saree as a gown. And Ujjwala was very open to it. We did like a pair of Patiala-ish pyjama pants with a choli, and she was very open to that, too."

Ujjwala Raut, expressing her excitement for the shoot's concept, remarked, "The shoot was really, really a lot of fun. It's a bohemian style, but it's classy. You can do a lot of mix-and-match with the bohemian style because it's supposed to be really, really cool."

Sharing her approach to styling the shoot, Shilpa Chavan emphasized, "I think it's very important to be on the same page with the team in order to bring what you can to the table. It was challenging to create looks from the inventory available to us."

Jatin Kampani echoed Shilpa's sentiments, stating, "Our sensibilities aligned well with this project and, therefore, the outcome. Setting a precedent in creative fields is exhausting as you're attempting something never done before, and she has been so aligned with a process that the outcome is totally rewarding."

Ujjwala Raut and Shilpa Chavan discussed the seamless integration of fittings and trials, with Ujjwala stating, "The great thing is that she had plenty of options. Of course, it had to match her personality, and the photographer had a say, too."

Reflecting on their collective experience, the trio unanimously agreed that the collaboration was a resounding success, underscoring the importance of mutual respect and shared vision in achieving their creative goals.

With their collective expertise and shared vision, this dynamic trio has crafted a fashion narrative that transcends boundaries and sets new standards of creativity. From conception to execution, their journey has been nothing short of extraordinary.

This collaboration serves as a testament to the boundless potential of Indian pret wear, offering a glimpse into a future where innovation and creativity reign supreme. As designers continue to push the boundaries of traditional fashion, the journey ahead promises a world of endless exploration and inspiration for fashion enthusiasts worldwide.

