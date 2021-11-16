New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI/PRNewswire): A well-functioning electricity infrastructure is the backbone of a modern economy. Availability of 24X7 reliable and quality power at affordable prices is key to economic development of a country.

Distribution grid modernization in India started with APDRP in 2002 followed by programs such as R-APDRP, IPDS, DDUGJY, UDAY and SAUBHAGYA. India has achieved universal electricity access by connecting ~27 million households in 18 months under Saubhagya scheme between 2017 and 2018.

This was the largest expansion of electricity network anywhere in the world in such a short span of time in the history of electrification. The DISCOMs need to focus on improving their operational efficiencies and financial sustainability; and improve customer services to be able to meet the expectations of the digital customers of the 21st century. In order to achieve these objectives, Ministry of Power, GoI has launched the Revamped Reforms Based and Results Linked Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) for supporting DISCOMs to undertake several reforms and improve performance in a time bound manner with a total outlay of Rs 3.06 trillion (~US$ 40.8 billion).

Since inception in 2011, India Smart Grid Forum (ISGF) has been spearheading the movement towards digitalization of utilities in India and have undertaken various initiatives to promote the same. ISGF has been organizing Distribution Utility Meet (DUM) since 2017. All the previous editions of DUM were huge success that attracted the attention and participation of majority of the distribution utilities in India. Leading utilities from USA, Canada and Europe also participated in DUM and shared their experiences in implementing new and emerging technologies for grid modernization and energy transition.

ISGF is pleased to announce the Fifth Edition of Distribution Utility Meet (DUM 2021), the Annual Conference of Power Distribution Utilities scheduled from 18-19 November 2021 on Digital Platform.

DUM 2021 will provide a unique platform for the DISCOM community to share each other's experiences in grid modernization and formulation of appropriate roadmap to leverage the benefits under GoI's RDSS Scheme. As the world is struggling to cope with the "new-normal and preparing for the next-normal" it is imperative that utilities do not make the same mistakes but learn from each other's experiences and also bring global expertise and experiences to India.

The key topics of DUM 2021 are planned around Revamped Reforms Based and Results Linked Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS); RE and EV Integration with Distribution Grids; Distribution Grid Strengthening for 24x7 Power Supply; Retail Competition envisaged in the Amendments to Electricity Act - Impact on DISCOMs; Digitalization Roadmaps for DISCOMs; Disruptive Technologies for DISCOMs - AI, ML, Robotics, Blockchain, AR and VR; 250 million Smart Meters - DISCOM's Preparedness and Rollout Challenges; Utilities Integration - Electricity and City Gas Distribution Utilities.

To attend the discussion at DUM 2021, please register at www.dumindia.in

