Washington [US], April 18 (ANI): Rapper Ice Spice was allegedly attacked during a late-night visit to a McDonald's in Hollywood, leading to a heated confrontation that later went viral online, Billboard reported, citing TMZ.

The incident, which reportedly took place early Wednesday, has now taken a legal turn.

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According to the report, Spice was sitting inside the restaurant with a friend when another woman approached her and tried to start a conversation. Videos that are now going viral on the internet show the woman repeatedly asking Ice where she was from. The rapper gave a reply and the situation turned ugly soon after. The woman allegedly slapped Ice Spice, after which a fight broke out inside the outlet. Videos showed people shouting and moving around tables as the argument got physical.

The matter, however, did not end there. Reports said that the clash, continued outside the restaurant, where more people became involved. In another video, Ice Spice was seen arguing with a man during the chaos.

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Following the incident, Ice Spice's lawyer Bradford Cohen said legal action is now being taken. In a statement to Billboard, he said, "The unprovoked attack on my client has been reported to the LAPD and we will be pursuing any and all criminal and civil avenues to hold the perpetrators responsible for their actions."

He also said they are looking into whether the location had proper security arrangements. Cohen added, "We are also exploring holding the location responsible for their apparent lack of appropriate security."

The lawyer further claimed the people involved wanted the matter to "go viral" and said video footage from inside the restaurant would help the case.

Meanwhile, the woman involved, who identified herself as Vayah, also shared her side of the story with TMZ. She said, "Ice Spice was just being rude. She was like, 'Why are you over here? You could leave.' Then she calls me a bi. So after she calls me a bi, I hit her."

She also claimed Ice Spice threw her friend's phone, which cracked the screen.

On the music front, Ice Spice has not released a new solo single in 2026 so far. Her last major release came in December when she teamed up with TOKISCHA for "Thootie." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)