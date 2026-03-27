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New Delhi [India], March 27: In Pali Marwar, GD Goenka Public School Pali reflects a gradual shift in how school education is being approached in smaller cities.

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The school is part of the GD Goenka Group, which operates more than 270 schools across India. Spread over a 24+ bigha campus, it is regarded as one of the larger school campuses in the region. Its association with a nationwide network also places it among institutions connected to one of the highest number of school branches in the country.

The academic model combines classroom learning with practical exposure. Students are engaged in laboratory work, basic robotics activities, and project-based learning. In some cases, students have worked on building telescope models and simple science equipment as part of hands-on learning initiatives.

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Alongside these activities, the school follows the CBSE curriculum and encourages participation in competitive academic platforms. In a recent instance, 22 students were selected in national-level Olympiad examinations, indicating a focus on conceptual understanding.

Education observers note that such approaches--where practical learning, structured academics, and skill-based activities are integrated--are increasingly being seen in systems often associated with countries like Japan and China.

The developments at GD Goenka Public School Pali indicate how schools in regions like Pali Marwar Rajasthan are gradually aligning with broader changes in the education landscape.

In addition to academics, schools following this model are also placing emphasis on communication skills, co-curricular exposure, and sports infrastructure, ensuring that learning is not limited to textbooks. Large campuses allow space for multiple activities to run parallel--ranging from classroom learning to outdoor sports and innovation-based projects.

Another emerging aspect in such institutions is the integration of skill-based education within the regular curriculum. Instead of separating academics and practical knowledge, students are gradually introduced to coding basics, logical reasoning exercises, and collaborative learning environments from early classes.

With increasing awareness among parents and exposure to global education practices, the demand for schools that balance academics with real-world skills is steadily rising. In this context, institutions like GD Goenka Public School Pali represent a broader transition where local education systems are adapting to international-style learning frameworks while staying rooted in standard academic structures.

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