Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 16: Dr. Sandeep Marwah led AAFT University celebrated 31 years of excellence with a grand Alumni Meet at Club Mumbai, Juhu. The prestigious event brought together distinguished alumni, celebrities from the Indian film industry, and leading industry professionals for an evening of celebration, networking, and inspiration.

The event witnessed the presence of renowned personalities like Manmohan Shetty (Founder, Imagica & Adlabs), Shibashish Sarkar (Group CEO, Reliance Entertainment), Mansingh Deep (Senior Film Journalist and Producer), and Kalyani Singh (Director, Writer, and Producer). Bollywood and television celebrities such as Upasana Singh, Samiksha Bhatnagar, Pankaj Parashar, Rajeev Chaudhary and Narendra Gupta graced the occasion.

Celebrating Alumni Success

The evening honored the exceptional achievements of AAFT alumni who have made significant contributions to the film and entertainment industry. Some notable alumni celebrated at the event include:

* Faraz Haider (Film Director, Mere Desh Ki Dharti, Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!)

* Sohil Ramani (Project Head, Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah)

* Sai Abishek P R (Head, Factual & Lifestyle Cluster, Warner Bros. Discovery)

* Rohit Sharma (EVP, Head of International Sales and Distribution, Foxstar Studios India)

* Shikhar Bhatnagar (Assistant Director, The Miranda Brothers, Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag)

* Anuj Gera (Assistant Director, Million Dollar Arm, Jhalki)

* Aakar Kaushik (Assistant Director, Brahmastra, Padman, Happy New Year)

* Akhil Singh (Head of Commercial, Production , ABP Studios)

* Sushankk Verma (Filmmaker, Co-founder, Once Upon A Time Media LLP)

* Sahar Quaze (Dialogue & Screenwriter, Singh is Bling, IB 71, Ishq Subhan Allah)

An Evening to Remember

The event provided a perfect platform for alumni to reconnect, share experiences, and celebrate their journeys while exploring new opportunities for collaboration. The star-studded gathering also allowed current and future students to be inspired by the successes of AAFT alumni who have excelled in various fields of media, entertainment, and filmmaking.

With its iconic AAFT Noida campus located in 100-acre Film City, Noida and a 27-acre University campus in Raipur, AAFT has been at the forefront of creative arts education for over three decades. Expanding its reach through AAFT University & AAFT Online, Co-founded by Mohit Marwah and Akshay Marwah, with the vision to amplify its reach with innovative and advanced-level courses. The institution continues to nurture talent globally, setting benchmarks for excellence in creative education.

AAFT remains committed to nurturing industry connections, and this Alumni Meet showcased the institution's legacy as a hub of creativity, innovation, and professional success.

