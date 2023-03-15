New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI/PNN): The Aahar International Food & Hospitality Fair, currently underway at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi from 14th to 18th March 2023, has attracted thousands of visitors. MINAR Masale, a renowned brand with a 90-year legacy in the spice industry, is drawing large crowds to its exhibit at 21B, Hall No. 5G, with about 500 people attending on the first day alone. The company's tagline, "Khushuboo me Jazbaat Hai" (passion in every fragrance), reflects its commitment to quality and excellence.

The exhibition saw MINAR Masale unveil its new 100 grams packaging for its Minar Biryani Masala, which has received an overwhelmingly positive response from customers. The live food counter serving delicious biryani further added to the delight of the visitors, with many expressing their desire to replace their existing branded masala with MINAR's version. The event has also been a platform for export enquiries, with numerous overseas clients expressing their interest in the brand.

Deepak Goel, the Managing Director of Devdutt Exports Bharat and the driving force behind MINAR Masale, has been hailed as the 'Masala Man of India' for his extensive knowledge and expertise in spices. Since stepping into the shoes of his parental legacy in the year 1998, Deepak Goel, along with his life partner and business partner Anshu Goel, have propelled the company to new heights.

MINAR Masale provides B2B services to many reputed brands and is now expanding into the B2C market with buyers able to purchase spices, dry fruits, and seeds directly from their banner 'Devdutt Exports Bharat' website www.devduttexportsbharat.com and other online platforms like Amazon, Flipkart & Jio. An embodiment of Atma-Nirbhar Bharat actively contributing to the Hon'ble Prime Minister's 'Vocal for Local' vision, MINAR Masale is truly connecting the world to the essence of India.

