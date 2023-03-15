Saint Patrick's Day is the annual observance that is focused on remembering Saint Patrick - the foremost patron saint of Ireland. Also known as the Feast of Saint Patrick and St. Paddy's Day in the casual lingo. The observances of Saint Patrick's Day have evolved into a cultural holiday for many. Saint Patrick's Day 2023 will be marked on March 17, and many consider this day as an official welcome to the Spring season. Saint Patrick's Day is all about spending time with friends and family, painting the town green and well feast and indulging in a delicious range of delicacies. As we prepare to celebrate Saint Patrick's Day 2023, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate Saint Patrick's Day and more. Saint Patrick’s Day 2023: Chicago River Dyed Green As Part of Annual Celebration (Watch Video).

When Is Saint Patrick's Day 2023?

Every year, Saint Patrick's Day is celebrated on March 17. This date is believed to mark the death anniversary of Saint Patrick - who was the foremost saint of Ireland. The observance of Saint Patrick's Day is actually a public holiday in the Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland, the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador (for provincial government employees), and the British Overseas Territory of Montserrat. However, the festivities of Saint Patrick's Day are spread much further, with people marking this day in the United Kingdom, Canada, United States, Argentina, Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand, especially amongst the Irish diaspora. St. Patrick’s Day: From Irish Stew to Chocolate Whoopie Pies, 5 Recipes To Try On the Feast of Saint Patrick.

Significance of Saint Patrick's Day:

Saint Patrick's Day is believed to be one of the few national holidays of a country which is actually celebrated in several continents and countries across the globe. Saint Patrick's Day was traditionally a Christian feast day that was observed by the Catholic Church as well as the Orthodox and Lutheran Church. Modern celebrations of Saint Patrick's Day, however, have evolved into a much more diverse, fun and festive affair where people dress up in green accessories, indulge in feasting and drinking together and celebrate life.

We hope that Saint Patrick's Day 2023 celebrations are full of fun and festivity for you and your friends and family. Happy Saint Patrick's Day!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2023 02:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).