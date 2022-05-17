Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Abhasa, a Coimbatore-based rehabilitation, is one of India's most sought after, private, and ultra-luxurious rehabilitation and wellness home for treating addiction and mental illness. The wellness retreat is launching its third rehabilitation centre in Coimbatore shortly. This to-be-launched centre, located at Thondamuthur, would be the second rehabilitation centre in Coimbatore. The third one is in Karjat, Maharashtra. This would make Abhasa's inpatient beds increase from 50 to 100 beds.

"We are expecting the third centre to be fully functional shortly. The new centre will cater to 50 patients at any given point of time," says Gayathri Arvind, Founder & Managing Director, Abhasa.

Started in 2019, Abhasa means "Constant Exercise" in Sanskrit, they have treated hundreds of patients from all walks of life ranging from substance abuse, alcohol addiction to all sorts of mental health disorders. Abhasa fully understands the huge demand for private and luxurious rehabilitation centres and believes in breaking the stigma around rehabilitation and mental health.

"This demand prompted us to open in Karjat, Maharashtra in 2021. We are also considering opening up new centres in other cities across India as the demand is growing," she added.

"There is a lack of awareness on one hand and fear, stigma, and societal challenges on the other hand. To counter these, we want to spread the message to families of substance dependent people to consider getting them admitted to rehabilitation centres as the first choice rather than the last resort," Gayathri pointed out.

Abhasa has an impressive recovery rate. The organisation attributes its high success rate to being in harmony with nature, maintaining a healthy diet, exercising, art and interacting with society and family-based group therapies. Every activity however small has a meaning behind it and is explained to the patients and their family members.

"Abhasa has a customizable regimen for all its patients, each centre follows a 1:1 ratio as our aim is to ensure our patients safety, security and wellbeing," she added.

