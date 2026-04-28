Business News | Academically Global Reports 90%+ Success Rate in OPRA Exam 2026 for Pharmacists Targeting Australia

HT Syndication

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 28: Academically Global, a healthcare career platform, announced that over 90% of its students successfully cleared the OPRA Exam 2026, a key licensing pathway for pharmacists seeking to work in Australia and New Zealand.

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The organisation has consistently reported 90%+ success rates in The Overseas Pharmacist Readiness Assessment (OPRA) examinations since 2022, reflecting a structured approach to exam preparation and the increasing global demand for qualified pharmacy professionals.

Career Impact for Indian Pharmacists

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Career opportunities remain limited for many pharmacy graduates (B.Pharm/PharmD) in India, where entry-level pharmacists often earn only ₹12,000 to ₹18,000 per month despite completing professional degrees and working long shifts.

Through international licensing pathways such as OPRA, the career trajectory changes significantly. Pharmacists who qualify and secure positions abroad often begin with annual salaries exceeding AUD 90,000 in countries like Australia and New Zealand.

In Australia, pharmacy is considered a Tier 1 profession, reflecting strong demand and clear PR opportunities. Despite rising registrations, workforce shortages continue, with projections indicating a shortfall of nearly 2,869 pharmacists by 2026, especially in regional and community healthcare settings.

Megha, a PharmD graduate from Bangalore who prepared for OPRA while working part-time in Australia, shared: "Working long shifts in India made me realise I needed a bigger goal. With structured preparation and consistent study, clearing OPRA opened the door to a completely different professional future."

Shabab, a BPharm graduate from Uttar Pradesh, now working as an Intern Pharmacist in the Northern Territory, Australia, said: "I first learned about the OPRA Exam through Dr. Akram's YouTube videos. That inspired me to dream of working in Australia. Today, I am here as an Intern Pharmacist, and that dream has become reality."

Rajesh, a BPharm graduate from Haryana, now working in Bendigo, Victoria, Australia, after clearing the OPRA pathway, shared: "After losing nearly ₹3 lakhs to a visa agent, I felt completely lost. Later, I discovered the OPRA pathway through Dr Akram's YouTube videos and understood there was a genuine route to Australia. I prepared, cleared the exam, and today I am working in Bendigo, Victoria, settled with my family and living the future I once thought was impossible."

Candidates consistently highlight this feature as a key part of their preparation.

Bushra, from Gujarat, who moved 10 years ago to New Zealand on a study visa, having her own house, well settled, turns up for a redefined vision in her life of becoming a registered pharmacist in New Zealand. She enrolled in Academically's OPRA coaching and cleared the March exams this year. She says:

"The AI mock tests were crucial. It is indeed a one-of-a-kind feature that hardly any other OPRA coaching programmes have. The faculties helped me understand the exam pattern and build confidence before the real assessment."

From Limited Access to Global Opportunities

The initiative traces back to the journey of Dr. Akram Ahmad, Founder of Academically Global, who grew up in Sahaswan, Uttar Pradesh, in a farming family. During his early career, access to reliable information on global healthcare licensing pathways was limited, making it difficult for pharmacy graduates to navigate international opportunities.

In 2018, while pursuing his PhD in pharmacy at the University of Sydney, Dr. Ahmad began sharing guidance through his youtube channel (Academically by Dr. Akram Ahmad) to help pharmacists understand registration pathways in Australia and other countries abroad. This effort later evolved into Academically Global, aimed at bridging the information and training gap for healthcare professionals.

Commenting on the milestone, Dr. Akram Ahmad said:

"This is not just the OPRA exam result. For many pharmacists, it represents years of effort and a transition toward global career opportunities. Our focus has always been to provide structured guidance and support for those aiming to build their future in international healthcare systems."

Structured Preparation for OPRA Exam

Academically Global introduced one of India's first structured coaching programmes for the OPRA pathway (formerly KAPS Exam), focusing on:

- Live classes by OPRA/KAPS qualified or Australian practicing pharmacists.

- Clinical pharmacy and pharmacotherapeutics sessions led by medical experts

- Case-based learning aligned with real- Australian pharmacy practice

- Mock tests and exam-oriented preparation based on the actual OPRA pattern

- AI-based adaptive grand mock tests to simulate real exam conditions

- 24x7 student community platform for peer learning, faculty support, and doubt solving

The platform has since supported over 5,000 pharmacists globally in preparing for licensing examinations and building pharmacy careers in Australia.

Faculty and AI Learning Approach

The programme is supported by a faculty network with over 30 years of combined clinical, practising and global teaching experience, including Australian-registered pharmacists and medical doctors. The curriculum is aligned with guidelines from the Australian Pharmacy Council and emphasises clinical reasoning and decision-making.

Academically Global has also developed an AI-powered mock test engine designed to simulate real exam conditions and provide performance analytics, helping candidates improve time management and accuracy.

About Academically Global

Academically Global is a healthcare career platform that provides training and guidance for licensing examinations, global healthcare careers, and non-clinical roles. The platform focuses on structured learning, mentorship, and career pathways for doctors, dentists, pharmacists and other healthcare professionals.

Global Community and Reach

Academically Global has built a digital community of 1M+ healthcare professionals and aspirants, facilitating discussions on licensing pathways, exam preparation, and global career opportunities.

The organisation states that each OPRA result cycle sees engagement from candidates across 88+ countries which includes India, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania, reflecting the global relevance of the pathway.

Supporting Viksit Bharat 2047 Vision

The Mission's primary targets focus on domestic growth, while remittance plays several vital roles in reaching the $30 trillion economy goal. Right now foreign remittance currently accounts for roughly 3% of India's GDP.

When one student from a small town succeeds abroad, it often inspires an entire community to take education more seriously. This grassroots impact is where the larger vision of Viksit Bharat truly begins.

Academically Global so far has helped 10K surplus healthcare professionals to build their career abroad, contributing to the foreign remittance growth in India's GDP Beyond money, the diaspora acts as a bridge for technology transfer and innovation, which are core themes of the 2047 roadmap

Organizations like NITI Aayog emphasize that the diaspora's capital and technical expertise are "indispensable partners" in this 25-year journey.

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