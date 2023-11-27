PRNewswire

Pune (Maharashtra)/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 27: In a strategic move that signals a major shift in cybersecurity paradigms, Accops, a leader in secure remote access and digital workspace solutions, has joined forces with QNu Labs, innovators in quantum-safe cryptography. This partnership is set to pioneer advanced solutions in quantum-safe remote access and strong authentication, directly addressing the challenges posed by the advent of quantum computing and its impact on centralized computing systems.

Quantum computing is ushering in a new era of scientific and technological breakthroughs, offering unprecedented computational power. However, this advancement also brings new challenges, particularly in cybersecurity. Quantum computers, with their advanced capabilities, could potentially compromise many of the public-key encryption algorithms currently safeguarding internet-enabled systems. This collaboration between Accops and QNu Labs represents a balanced approach, focusing on leveraging hybrid (quantum and post-quantum cryptography) technology to enhance data security in this evolving landscape.

Vijender Yadav, Co-Founder and CTO of Accops, remarked on the collaboration, "Quantum computing is a double-edged sword - while it opens new frontiers in technology, it also presents unique cybersecurity challenges. Our partnership with QNu Labs is about embracing this new era responsibly. We're innovating to harness quantum advancements for enhancing cybersecurity, not just countering its threats."

This initiative is pivotal for organizations seeking to navigate the complexities of a quantum computing world. The partnership aims to deliver robust, future-ready encryption solutions, ensuring enhanced data security for internet connections and cloud-based systems, and transitioning from traditional public-key cryptography to quantum-resilient methods.

Sunil Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO of QNu Labs shared his insights, "Risk to today's encryption from quantum computers is globally recognized and proactive actions are being taken by enterprises to mitigate the risk. Joining hands with Accops marks a significant step in our quest to prepare the world for quantum-era cybersecurity. Together, we've developed solutions that not only protect against quantum threats but also harness its potential for stronger, more effective security measures."

About Accops:

Accops is a Digital Workspace & Converged Identity and Access Management product company with a rich portfolio that includes Zero trust-based Application Access Gateway, EUC Virtualization via application and desktop virtualization (VDI), Identity and Access Management solutions and thin client/zero client hardware endpoints.

Using the Accops Digital Workspace suite, organizations can deliver any type of business application to their workforce and vendors, offering them the freedom to work from anywhere, anytime, using their favourite devices. Accops is a single-stop shop for building an integrated workspace for business users, providing seamless access to modern web applications, SaaS applications, client-server applications, legacy applications, virtual applications, and virtual desktops.

Headquartered in Pune, India, Accops currently has a significant presence in over 10 countries, serving over 800 clients across multiple critical verticals, like BFSI, Healthcare, Pharma, Government, IT/ITes, Education and Defence, etc. Learn more on www.accops.com.

About QNu Labs:

QuNu Labs Private Limited (QNu Labs) is a leader in developing quantum cybersecurity products such as QKD and QRNG using quantum technology; Founded in 2016, through an incubator at Indian Institute of Technology-Madras, QNu Labs now based out of Bangalore provides quantum safe data encryption, secure key generation and distribution solutions to the financial industry, telecom service providers, large and medium enterprises, defense and government organizations worldwide to protect their assets from current vulnerabilities and future attacks. QNu Labs has also developed an ecosystem of partners with capabilities to carry out R&D, manufacturing, testing and certifications for the new and emerging quantum technology.

