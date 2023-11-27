Lucknow, November 27: The forest department in Uttar Pradesh recently successfully trapped a man-eating leopard in Bahraich. The man-eating leopard had reportedly killed five people and injured two children in separate attacks in the Bahraich forest division since August 5. On Sunday, November 26, Akash Deep Badhawan, Divisional Forest officer (DFO) of Bahraich, said that the big cat was trapped after four months.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the leopard was trapped in a cage on the night of Saturday, November 25, after four months of exerted efforts to catch the big cat. As per the report, the leopard was trapped in a case on Saturday night in Loniyanpurwa village. Leopard Attack in Uttar Pradesh: Big Cat Attacks Brothers, Beaten to Death by Villagers in Bijnor.

The village is located at the border of the Motipur range of the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary (KWS) and the Nanpara range of the Bahraich forest division. Sharing details, DFO Badhawan said that the forest department was trying to capture the leopard for the last four months. He also noted that elephants from KWS were combing the area, and cages were installed at different places to trap the leopard.

However, the big cat always managed to escape. Finally, it was trapped in the case on November 25. After being caught, Daya Shankar, a veterinary expert from Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, examined the leopard. As per the medical report, the leopard is a healthy male aged between 10 to 12 months. Leopard Attack in Uttar Pradesh: Minor Boy Battles for Life After Being Attacked by Big Cat in Dudhwa Forest in Lakhimpur Kheri.

DFO Badhawan said that the big cat will be shifted to the Zoological Garden in Lucknow. It could also be shifted to some other place based on the directions of the concerned authorities. Meanwhile, the forest department officials have made all the necessary formalities and arrangements to shift the leopard.

