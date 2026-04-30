Business News | Adani Enterprises Reports 31% YoY Rise in FY26 PAT to Rs 9,339 Crore; Total Income Touched Rs 1,02,943 Crore

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) reported a 31 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in its profit after tax (PAT) for the financial year ending March 31, 2026, while total income grew by 3 per cent to reach Rs 1,02,943 crore.

According to Adani Enterprises, the company effectively transitioned toward a core infrastructure-led model during this period. This strategic shift resulted in 80 per cent of the consolidated EBITDA being generated from mature, long-term, and contracted businesses, specifically from its core infrastructure incubating segments and mining services.

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The company maintained a consolidated EBITDA of Rs 16,464 crore for the full year.

The profit before tax stood at Rs 13,525 crore, a figure that included an exceptional gain of Rs 9,215 crore following the sale of a stake in Adani Wilmar Limited and the divestment of cement units to Ambuja Cements Limited.

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"Adani Enterprises has delivered yet another year of disciplined execution, stable EBITDA and continued momentum across our core infrastructure and incubation platforms," said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group. "What is particularly encouraging is that majority of the EBITDA is now led by our core infrastructure incubating businesses and stable mining services, reflecting the maturity and scale of our operating portfolio."

In the roads segment, the company highlighted the completion the Ganga Expressway, India's largest greenfield project of its kind, in less than 3.5 years. The project was officially inaugurated on April 29, 2026.

Additionally, the road business expanded its portfolio by adding three new projects, including one under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) and two Toll-Operate-Transfer (TOT) projects. The mining services division also saw growth, with dispatches increasing to 49.4 million metric tonnes.

"Adani Wind under ANIL is the only Indian company to feature in Bloomberg NEF Global Top 15 wind turbine manufacturers list. Domestic solar module sales surge 95% to 1459 MW during the quarter on Y-o-Y basis," the company stated.

Meanwhile, AdaniConnex, the data center arm, secured a new hyperscale order for 358 MW in Hyderabad and operationalized its phase-II capacity at the same location.

"FY26 has also been a year of decisive progress in building and making ready some of the large infra-assets of the Navi Mumbai International Airport, Guwahati Airport and the Ganga Expressway. As India's growth accelerates, we continue to focus on building and scaling globally competitive infrastructure businesses with our robust project pipeline," Adani stated.

The company noted that the fourth-quarter results for the fiscal year were impacted by higher depreciation costs associated with recently commissioned assets, specifically the Navi Mumbai airport and the copper plant. (ANI)

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