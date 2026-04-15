Mundra (Gujarat), [India] April 15 (ANI): In a significant development for India's renewable energy sector, Adani Wind has commissioned a 5-megawatt (MW) wind turbine prototype at Mundra in Gujarat, marking a step forward in the country's transition to higher-capacity wind technologies.

The newly installed turbine features a 185-metre rotor diameter and 91.2-metre blades, making it one of the largest in India. Designed for low to medium wind speeds, the turbine is expected to improve energy generation efficiency and optimise land use--key priorities for India's expanding wind sector.

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The development comes as India accelerates its shift towards larger and more efficient turbines to meet rising clean energy demand. Higher-capacity machines enable developers to generate more power per installation, strengthening project viability across wind corridors.

According to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), India currently has 15 approved wind turbine manufacturers under its Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM). Adani Wind already has multiple models listed and is expected to secure certification for the new 5 MW platform in the coming months.

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Data highlights India's growing prominence in the global wind energy landscape. Research firm BloombergNEF reported record global wind installations of 169 GW in 2025, with India emerging as the largest market outside China. Notably, Adani Wind was the only Indian manufacturer featured in BloombergNEF's global Top 15 rankings.

India currently ranks fourth globally in cumulative installed wind capacity at around 55 GW, with vast untapped potential exceeding 1,100 GW. The Global Wind Energy Council estimates that if India installs 15 GW annually by 2030, it could account for nearly 10 per cent of global wind demand.

The Mundra prototype also reflects Adani Wind's broader manufacturing ambitions. The company plans to scale its annual production capacity from 2.25 GW to 5 GW, with a long-term target of 10 GW. It has also initiated exports and is exploring opportunities in international markets including the US, Australia, Brazil and Southeast Asia.

The turbine has been developed in collaboration with WindtoEnergy, Germany, combining global engineering expertise with solutions tailored for Indian conditions.

As India strengthens its position as a global clean energy hub, the commissioning of the new turbine underscores the country's focus on advanced technology, domestic manufacturing, and sustainable growth. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)