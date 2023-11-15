New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a USD 100 million loan to improve urban services and tourism facilities in Tripura.

In a release, the multilateral development finance institution stated that the project will upgrade urban water supply systems by installing 42 kilometres (km) of new transmission and distribution pipes, establishing four new water treatment plants, and improving 55 km of stormwater drains.

Also Read | Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Congress Will Provide 24 Hours Free Electricity to Farmers if Voted to Power in State, Says Revanth Reddy.

Also, it will improve 21 km of urban roads that will incorporate features that respond to the needs of the elderly, women, children, and disabled.

"This project will support the state as a gateway to the northeast region by developing tourist destinations along the national highways and by improving urban governance and financial sustainability," said ADB Principal Urban Development Specialist Tomoo Ueda.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 14-Year-Old Boy Killed in Dispute Between Two Groups in Basti District.

To strengthen the delivery of urban services, the project will also build the capacity of twelve urban local bodies on planning, infrastructure operations and maintenance, financial management, gender equality and social inclusion, and project management.

Through this project, ADB will help upgrade tourist destinations, such as the Chaturdash Devata Temple, Kasaba Kalibari, and Neermahal Palace, by improving the amenities, rooms, and landscaping, and making them more visitor- and gender-friendly destinations.

It will establish a digital museum and a new adventure park.

"A 10-year tourism business plan that will guide marketing, promotion, and attract the private sector will be developed, while the state's tourism policy will be updated," the ADB release read. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)