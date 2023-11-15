Basti Basti, November 15: A 14-year-old boy was killed in a dispute between two groups in Uttar Pradesh's Basti district. The incident happened on Tuesday. The victim has been identified as Ravi Rajbhar. Five named accused have been booked, police said. Two of the accused, Vijay Pal Singh, 50, and Monu, 23, have been arrested. ASP Basti, D.N. Chaudhary said preliminary investigations indicate that Singh was drunk and abused Ravi Rajbhar after which the latter warned him. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Arrested for Allegedly Sodomizing Five-Year-Old in Ballia After Luring Him With Biscuits

“Later, Vijay Pal Singh reached Ravi Rajbhar’s home with his aides and picked up a fight. During the fight, Rajbhar was brutally thrashed with sticks and suffered head injuries,” said the ASP. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 22-Year-Old Man Found Hanging After Getting Thrashed by Family Members of Girl He Loved in Unnao

Rajbhar was taken to the local district hospital and then shifted to BRD medical college in Gorakhpur, where he was declared dead.