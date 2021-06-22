New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): AdPushup, a global market leader in the advertising technology ecosystem, announced that AdPushup India has been certified as a great workplace by Great Place to Work® Institute.

Great Place to Work® Certification is the highly acclaimed & most definitive 'Employer-of-Choice' recognition that organizations aspire to achieve.

AdPushup was assessed on two qualifying criteria - Trust Index and Culture Audit. Trust Index is assessed through a comprehensive employee survey to analyse the trust level within the organization whereas culture audit assesses the policies, programs, practices and day-to-day management behaviours of the organisation. The company follows an "Employees First" approach, supports their pursuits and takes care of their well-being. This recognition is a testament to AdPushup's vibrant and thriving culture that values competence, transparency & autonomy.

"Culture eats strategy for breakfast - that's one of our core beliefs at AdPushup and we've always believed in that. The Great Place to Work certification is very welcome news for us and provides an external validation of our culture where we value our people and culture above everything else," said Ankit Oberoi, CEO & Founder, AdPushup.

AdPushup is an employee focused company and has taken up special measures to ensure a rewarding and thriving work environment (especially during the difficult pandemic times) such as smooth online hiring, online intensive induction and onboarding, psycho-social support, counselling and mental health care, online fun activities, building a balanced work from home culture, flexibility to employees, buddy program for new joiners, women's safety measures, training and policies, enrichment by learning and development policies, transparent and factual data based evaluations, constant feedback mechanism, proactive HR communications - 'Coffee break with HR' and holistic support to all the employees as per their requirements.

The certification is recognized around the world by employees and employers alike and is considered the 'Gold Standard' in identifying and recognizing Great Workplace Cultures. Every year, more than 10,000 organizations from over 60 countries partner with Great Place to Work® Institute for assessment, benchmarking and planning actions to strengthen their workplace culture.

Great Place to Work® Institute's methodology is recognized as rigorous and objective and is considered as the gold standard for defining great workplaces across business, academia and government organizations.

The Great Place to Work® Certification Program is the first step for an organization in its journey to build a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™ and AdPushup has successfully accomplished this milestone.

AdPushup is a leading revenue optimization platform and Google Certified Publishing Partner (GCPP) that helps independent web publishers, media organizations, and e-commerce platforms accelerate their growth using ad layout optimization, header bidding, innovative ad formats, smart ad refresh, ad mediation, adblock recovery.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)