Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 7: Over 8,500 patients in India undergo liver transplants yearly, and approximately 12,500 people are added to the donor waitlist as per the survey by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA). Almost all (95 per cent) liver transplants are whole livers that are secured from deceased donors. Partial transplants from living donors, on the other hand, are also on the rise. Jehangir Multispeciality Hospital, Pune is one of the hospitals that is currently approved for liver transplantation and has performed numerous operations.

Jehangir Hospital leverages sophisticated technologies such as 3D printing and robotics to advance liver transplant surgery. These technologies include automated systems for tracking patient outcomes, AI-based systems for forecasting outcomes, and smart medical gadgets that constantly monitor the patient's medical condition. Many breakthroughs in organ procurement, preservation, and transplantation have been made at hospitals across India. These procedures include minimally invasive laparoscopic liver transplantation, robotic-assisted living donor liver transplantation, enhanced organ preservation methods, and donor organ retrieval technologies.

These advancements have substantially enhanced the procedure's quality and safety for patients, as well as the likelihood of a successful outcome. Furthermore, medical experts have also developed innovative techniques for donor identification, organ preservation, and transplantation, allowing them to carry out successful transplants with minimal chance of organ rejection or other complications.

A liver transplant at Jehangir Hospital is typically performed in four stages: pre-transplant evaluation, donor search, surgery, and lastly post-surgical care.

1. Pre-transplant evaluation: Prior to getting a liver transplant, the patient is subjected to a complete medical and psychiatric evaluation, which often involves blood testing, imaging tests, and physical examinations. In addition, the patient is required to sign consent paperwork and discuss any potential dangers or concerns.

2. Donor identification: The next stage is to identify a suitable donor for the transplant. The wait for a potential donor can range from a few weeks to many months, depending on the city. Donors are usually deceased, and the family of the deceased must give written consent to donate the organs.

3. Surgery: Transplant surgery is a serious procedure that is typically performed in a specialised medical facility. The patient's and donor's livers are surgically linked, and if the procedure is successful, the patient's diseased and damaged liver is replaced with the healthy donor's liver.

4. Post-operative care: Following the transplant, the patient is hospitalised for many days and intensively monitored. To prevent organ rejection, the patient needs to take medication such as immunosuppressant medications. Medical check-ups and follow-up tests are usually performed on a regular basis to monitor the patient's health.

Jehangir Multispeciality Hospital has been at the forefront of growth, successfully completing over 500 transplants, by employing cutting-edge technologies to elevate the quality and safety of liver transplant surgeries. Thanks to the tireless efforts of medical experts, innovative techniques for donor identification, organ preservation, and transplantation have been developed, leading to highly successful transplants with minimal complications. These groundbreaking advancements have made liver transplants safer, more efficient, and more accessible, ultimately leading to the saving of countless lives.

