New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): An agreement worth Rs 204.5 crore was signed between Dredging Corporation of India Limited and the lnland Waterways Authority for the "development and maintenance" of various national waterways in the northeast India.

Dredging Corporation of lndia Limited (DclL), is a listed and premier dredging organization of India catering to the dredging and allied services to Ports, Indian Navy, fishing harbours and other maritime organizations.

"This agreement was signed for the award of work for "Development & Maintenance of fairway width of 32 m and depth of 2 m / 2.5 m for 5 years in various National Waterways in North Eastern Region by undertaking required dredging, bandalling, channel marking, river training etc. to ensure safe navigation of vessels" to Dredging Corporation of lndia Limited (DCl), Visakhapatnam," it said in a release.

According to a release put out on Friday by Dredging Corporation of India, the works to be undertaken in Dhansiri River (NW-31): Numaligarh jetty to Dhansiri Confluence (35 km); Barak River (NW-15): Bhanga to Badarpur (10.5 km); Kopili River (NW-57): Confluence at Brahmaputra to Kalongpar Bazar (10 km); Brahmaputra River (NW-2): Ro-Pax Routes along river Brahmaputra (NW-2) and adjacent areas such as Dhubri, Guwahati, and Neamati.

"Today's signing agreement of Dredging Corporation of lndia with National Waterways dredging work is another step towards expansion and diversification of Dredging Corporation of lndia into lnland Waterways; a new business vertical in addition to the existing Maintenance Dredging, capital Dredging, Land Reclamation, Beach Nourishment, Project management Consultancy etc. which is aiming at a record highest ever turnover of Rs.1000 Cr for this financial year 2022-23," the release added. (ANI)

