Business News | Agriculture Emerges as the Career of the Future: Kaveri University Launches Next-Gen AgriTech Programmes in Collaboration with IBM

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 15: As the world prepares to feed an estimated 9.7 billion people by 2050, agriculture is rapidly transforming into one of the most critical and opportunity-rich sectors of the 21st century. No longer limited to traditional farming, the field is now driven by advanced technologies, global investments, and strong policy support, making it an increasingly compelling career choice for the next generation.

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Recognising this shift, Kaveri University has introduced its future-focused B.Sc (Hons.) Agriculture and B.Sc (Hons.) AgriTech programmes in collaboration with IBM. These programmes are designed to equip students with the knowledge, technical skills, and industry exposure needed to lead the next phase of agricultural transformation.

A Sector at the Heart of Global Growth

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Agriculture today sits at the intersection of food security, economic development, and climate action. India produces over 1,248 million tonnes of agricultural output annually, while exports have grown significantly from $34.5 billion in 2020 to $51.1 billion in 2025, reflecting rising global demand and value-added growth.

The sector contributes 18.2 percent to India's GDP and supports more than 600 million livelihoods. Government support has also increased substantially, with budget allocations rising from ₹21,933 crore in 2013-14 to ₹1.3 lakh crore in 2026-27. Large-scale initiatives such as PM-KISAN, crop insurance programmes, and digital agriculture missions are further strengthening the ecosystem.

Globally, agriculture and allied sectors are projected to reach $12.97 trillion, while related industries such as biofuels, pharmaceuticals, and textiles continue to expand rapidly.

The Rise of AgriTech and New-Age Careers

Agriculture is undergoing a technological revolution. Artificial intelligence, drone-based monitoring, IoT-enabled soil sensors, blockchain supply chains, and precision irrigation systems are reshaping how food is produced and managed.

With global AgriTech investments exceeding $10 billion annually and more than 1,500 startups emerging in India, the sector is creating a wide range of modern career opportunities. These include roles such as precision agriculture specialists, agri-data scientists, biotech researchers, sustainability consultants, and agri-entrepreneurs.

The field also opens pathways to global careers with organisations such as FAO, the United Nations, and the World Bank, highlighting its international relevance.

Strong Policy Support Driving Growth

India's policy framework is actively accelerating innovation in agriculture. Initiatives such as the ₹750 crore AgriSure Fund, ₹2,817 crore Digital Agriculture Mission, and ₹1 lakh crore Agriculture Infrastructure Fund are creating a robust environment for growth.

Programmes like PM-RKVY, e-NAM, and the Namo Drone Didi Scheme are modernising farming practices, while research funding through the Anusandhan National Research Foundation aims to mobilise ₹50,000 crore over five years.

For students entering the field, this translates into opportunities not only for employment but also for entrepreneurship, research, and policy leadership.

Global Career Pathways Without Boundaries

Agriculture graduates are increasingly in demand across sectors and geographies. Career opportunities span research institutions, global organisations, banking and finance, civil services, and agro-industries.

Professionals in this field contribute to organisations such as ICAR, CGIAR institutes, FAO, IFAD, and the World Bank. In addition, international fellowships such as Fulbright, DAAD, and Erasmus provide avenues for higher education and global exposure.

Kaveri University's Industry-Integrated Learning Ecosystem

Kaveri University has developed an immersive academic environment that integrates classroom learning with real-world industry exposure. The campus features advanced laboratories across agronomy, soil science, biotechnology, and crop physiology, enabling students to gain hands-on experience from the beginning.

Its on-campus ecosystem includes collaborations with leading organisations such as TAFE, Netafim Irrigation, Coromandel International, and Kaveri Seeds. Students work in experiential learning units that include a tractor technology centre, drone training academy, seed testing laboratories, and precision farming systems.

This approach ensures that internships, live projects, and industry interactions are built directly into the curriculum rather than being treated as add-ons.

AgriTech at the Core of the Curriculum

The programmes at Kaveri University place strong emphasis on emerging technologies. Students are trained in artificial intelligence, machine learning, IoT, remote sensing, GIS, drone applications, and big data analytics.

The curriculum also integrates sustainability-focused practices such as regenerative agriculture and natural resource management, along with entrepreneurship and design thinking. This ensures that graduates are prepared to work with advanced technologies while addressing real-world agricultural challenges.

Research-Led Education with Global Exposure

Faculty members at Kaveri University are active researchers and industry practitioners, bringing current insights into the learning experience. Students engage in project-based learning, fieldwork, and innovation challenges throughout the programme.

The university has established collaborations with institutions such as ICRISAT, the University of Florida, Kansas State University, and Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft. These partnerships provide access to international internships, exchange programmes, and collaborative research opportunities.

A Career That Combines Impact and Innovation

Agriculture offers a unique opportunity to create meaningful impact. From improving crop resilience to supporting farmers and building sustainable food systems, professionals in this sector contribute directly to society.

It is a field where science, technology, and entrepreneurship come together with social responsibility, making it one of the most relevant and purpose-driven career choices today.

Admissions Open for 2026-27

Kaveri University has opened admissions for the academic year 2026-27 across its Schools of Engineering and Technology, Agriculture, and Management. Key programmes include B.Sc (Hons.) Agriculture, B.Sc (Hons.) AgriTech, B.Tech specialisations, MBA (Agribusiness), and doctoral programmes.

Aspiring students can learn more at

Kaveri University Official Website

This initiative is led under the academic vision of Prof. V. Praveen Rao, Vice Chancellor, Kaveri University, reinforcing the institution's commitment to building future-ready agricultural leaders.

For Admissions Contact - 79972 66666/74163 32111

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