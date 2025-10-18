VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 18: Imagine an app that blends inner peace, life goals, and spirituality. This is what Neosophical Labs' flagship product Ahoum.ai is doing already in its BETA recently launched for users globally.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Election 2025: ECI Declares Paid Holiday for Employed Electors on November 6 and 11, Warns Employers Against Wage Deductions.

Founded by Fa (Dr. Faisal Amin), Ahoum.ai at its core has a proprietary diagnostic engine with over 70k human data points. Mapping users across these data points, the app curates a personalized journey for the users enabling them to journal, practice, date, meditate, converse, connect, and create.

What makes Ahoum.ai unique is how the app merges ancient wisdom with modern sciences such as neuroscience and psychology. This distinctive approach allows Ahoum to give users an experience that is science backed with an added layer of their spiritual experiences.

Also Read | US-China Trade Tensions: Donald Trump Reaffirms To Meet Xi Jinping in Soth Korea in 'Couple of Weeks'.

Driving the experience is a unique layer of gamification centered around the in-app pet monkey, Khi, who represents the user's journey to 'tame their inner monkey.' Along with Khi is the AI conversational agent, Omi, who acts as a spiritual partner, best friend, and guide along the path of self-discovery.

"We're moving beyond the one-size-fits-all model of personal growth. The idea of neosophical approaches is to empower individuals to be the architects of their own spiritual and human growth journey. "A journey that is as unique as their fingerprint," said Fa when asked how Ahoum.ai will do things differently. Further, he added,"In my own spiritual journey, I have seen people being captive of the practices and norms taught to them throughout their lives without understanding the logic behind them. With Ahoum.ai, the intention is to match people on their paths and help them practice, live, and connect better."

The unique selling point of Ahoum.ai is that it is not just solving for the users, but is an aggregator platform designed to help users connect with the right facilitators/practitioners for them. It's a two way problem, where people are not able to find safe vetted guides and most guides are not able to find the right audiences. "The problem currently with the facilitators no matter what they practice, be it Yoga, Meditation, esoteric practices is that they are not accessible to a global audience and are restricted in different community pockets. Ahoum.ai wants to ease out their technical and marketing burden, while also helping them grow as they do what they love the most," said Fa.

The app enables inner discovery through therapy style conversation. It's a consumer based global wellness platform, where you don't just discover your inner self but also discover the path to superhuman awakening.

As per a recent survey, out of a huge pool of 300M facilitators, only 2.4% spend on platforms/apps due to their high costs, lesser solutions, and unnecessary complications. Ahoum.ai is addressing a huge market gap on the facilitator's side while also addressing an entire market of $9 trillion. "Ahoum.ai is building in a way that we scale the industry altogether rather than looking at linear growth."

With its own CRM(Customer Relationship Manager) and Website Builder, Ahoum.ai addresses one of the biggest challenges that the practitioners face today, being accessible. The CRM provides a facilitator with a built in marketing and content creation tool. The app aims to open up the entire ecosystem of spirituality while mapping and matching people, along with helping them out with the right set of resources to grow. An AI native platform, Ahoum.ai helps facilitators create their website within 4 minutes saving up on time, money, and hiring additional resources at a very reasonable cost.

When asked about competitors, Fa said, "Apps like Calm, Headspace, Isha Foundation do fit as a competition for us, but there is a fundamental problem right there. As humans, if we wear tailored clothes, fitting shoes, and eat to our taste, why should the journey of human growth be different? You see they are solving for spiritual practices in an extremely linear way often making it very restrictive for the users rather than being a supportive companion or a guiding light in people's journey." Being AI Native, Ahoum.ai plans on giving the users a platform to not just express or test themselves, but carry a spiritual concierge with them no matter where they are, and make people 'tame their inner monkey' using the right set of gamification.

What's next?

With a waitlist of 10k already on the app, Ahoum.ai is planning to launch the app within the next one month. The web version is already active and has opened up slots for 100k users globally. Ahoum.ai plans on understanding the users in its Beta while also integrating feedback from them and building better in real time.

Media contact:

Hrishi Raj Anand

+916203002836

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)