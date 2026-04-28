Business News | AI May Be Written in Code, but It Runs on Electricity and India Has Structural Advantage: Jeet Adani

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 28 (ANI): Jeet Adani, Director, Adani Digital Labs on Tuesday said that the future of artificial intelligence will be driven by infrastructure and energy, emphasising that India has a clear structural advantage as it enters a new phase of AI-led growth.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Google Cloud India AI Hub in Visakhapatnam, Adani said the moment marks a significant turning point in India's digital journey. He described Visakhapatnam as an emerging gateway to India's digital future, where a new phase of development integrating energy, data and connectivity is taking shape.

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"India stands at approximately 1.3 gigawatts of data center capacity. Just for context, here today, we are envisioning nearly one gigawatt in a single location. That contrast reflects the scale of transformation ahead. India is entering a new leap of AI infrastructure, and India's advantage is very clear trust, execution, and most importantly, energy. AI may be written in code, but it runs on electricity," he said.

He noted that the global AI race is not defined by software alone, but by the ability to build the infrastructure that supports intelligence. According to him, countries that will lead in the coming years will be those that can design advanced systems and sustain them at scale.

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He noted that energy forms the largest component in the cost of compute, and in simple terms, the cost of intelligence is the cost of power.

Adani said this gives India a strong advantage, especially as the country builds capabilities in energy and infrastructure. He added that the Adani Group is playing a critical role in this transformation by focusing on large-scale infrastructure development.

He also pointed out that India's digital gateways have traditionally been concentrated in Mumbai and Chennai, but a shift is now underway. With the development of undersea cable landing infrastructure in Visakhapatnam, a new digital gateway is emerging, positioning the city closer to global data flows.

Speaking on the broader partnership, Adani said it brings together global technology leadership, connectivity at scale, and integrated infrastructure capabilities.

He added that the group has committed USD 100 billion to build a platform that supports India's AI growth, covering areas such as energy generation, transmission, digital networks and data centres.

He said the platform will be powered by green and reliable energy and designed for scale, speed and resilience, with the aim of enabling the broader AI ecosystem in the country.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu laid the foundation stone of the Google Cloud India AI Hub in Visakhapatnam. The ceremony, part of the Adani-Google-Airtel Data Center project, was also attended by Union Minister for Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu. (ANI)

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