VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 14: AIACA (All India Artisans and Craftworkers Welfare Association) proudly announced the inaugural edition of Craft Katha, a pioneering event dedicated to honoring the authenticity and sustainability of India's rich tapestry of handlooms and handicrafts. The first series, focused on Textiles handcrafted in India, showcased and celebrated the "Authenticity and Sustainability" of the Handloom and Handicraft Sector of India. The event was inaugurated by Andrew Giles, Minister of Multicultural, Australia, on February 23rd and 24th, 2024, at Gandhi Darshan, Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti, RajGhat, New Delhi.

Also Read | Big Girls Don’t Cry Season 1 Review: Pooja Bhatt and Avantika Vandanapu’s Coming-of Age Series Doesn’t Soar Above Its Ordinary Writing (LatestLY Exclusive).

Craft Katha is envisioned as an annual series, aiming to shed light on various segments of India's diverse craft sector, with a special focus on textiles for its inaugural edition. This unique platform blends compelling visuals, craft demonstrations, and expert talks to not only emphasize the sustainability aspect of the craft sector but also educate buyers on distinguishing authentic products from their counterfeit counterparts.

Craft Katha aims to embody the essence of handmade craftsmanship, highlighting authenticity and sustainability as crucial differentiators for India's craft sector, especially in the face of contemporary challenges.

Also Read | NCP vs NCP: Supreme Court Bars Ajit Pawar From Using Uncle Sharad Pawar’s Name, Iconic 'Clock' Symbol.

"Craftkatha is a journey to unfold stories from the Craft sector and bring them to the forefront, to inculcate a deeper understanding of crafts among consumers and to address the misrepresentation of Crafts. Since 2004, AIACA has been working on the continuous growth and vibrancy of the sector, and Craftkatha is another step in the same direction," said Meenu Chopra - Executive Director, AIACA.

Craft Katha witnessed the inspiring journey of sustainability, in collaboration with Kumaun Grameen Udyog in Uttarakhand and Sadhna in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Celebrated the authenticity and sustainability of India's handcrafted textiles and embarked on a journey towards a brighter, more sustainable future for the craft sector.

Established in 2004, AIACA has been at the forefront of championing the cause of India's handloom and handicraft sector. Through multi-stakeholder collaboration, research, advocacy, sustainable livelihoods development and Certification, AIACA endeavors to ensure the growth and vibrancy of this sector, while simultaneously improving the standard of living for artisans and crafts workers.

Craftmark, developed by AIACA, is the nation's sole certification program for genuine Indian handcrafted products produced in a socially responsible manner. Recognized by the Trademarks Authority of India, Craftmark certifies individual craft processes as handmade and adheres to set standards for each craft. With over 280 certified craft enterprises and an outreach of approximately 250,000 artisans, Craftmark continues to play a pivotal role in promoting authenticity and sustainability in India's craft sector. Craftmark, AIACA's flagship certification program, plays a pivotal role in promoting authenticity and sustainability in India's craft sector. Craftmark, established in 2006, aims to authenticate craft processes and uphold the rights of artisans. Over the years, Craftmark has evolved into a hallmark of trust for responsible production, certifying individual craft processes as handmade and adhering to set standards for each craft. With over 280 certified craft enterprises and an outreach of approximately 250,000 artisans, Craftmark continues to make significant strides in promoting sustainable practices.

For more information about Craft Katha and AIACA, please visit: www.aiacaonline.org and www.craftmark.org.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)