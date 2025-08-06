For Zipbolt's AI SaaS, partnering with ThinkClock UK, Tachyon Vision, Chainfly and pilots with WRI, Tata EV, EPSL (EESL Group), target EV & BESS ecosystem with RIIDL's MEITY Samridh cohort

New Delhi [India], August 6: ZipBolt Innovations Pvt. Ltd., a fast-scaling deeptech startup introduced India's first AI-first EV lifecycle intelligence platform with a series of new strategic partnerships with emerging clean mobility and energy tech ventures. These collaborations are aimed at accelerating the development of a full-stack circular battery and EV ecosystem -- from real-time EV monitoring and rapid battery diagnostics to thermal safety, EV financing, Insurance and carbon credits monetization.

"We are building the AI brain of India's EV Battery and Charging infrastructure," said Rohan Singh Bais, Co-Founder & CEO, ZipBolt. "Each of these partnerships brings a vital layer-- EV diagnostics, remote monitoring, Charging AI Analytics, fire safety, or leasing and financing--that enables EVs in India to drive smarter, safer, and more sustainable operations at scale."

These partnerships align with India's rapidly evolving EV goals and the government's Battery Adhaar and Battery360 mandates, which calls for full traceability, safety reporting, and end-of-life accountability for lithium-ion batteries.

Let's put AI DeepTech at the Core of EV Transition

ZipBolt's flagship product, ZipSureAI, is an AI-powered EV diagnostics and lifecycle platform that interfaces with EV batteries (Agnostic to BMS type), EV Charging and swapping stations and BESS assets to deliver - Real-time battery intelligence and health reports ; Predictive alerts for thermal risk and degradation using advanced sensors and IoTs ; Battery reuse ; resale scoring and lifecycle analytics; Integration of APIs with EV financing, EV charging CPOs, and EV Servicing companies.

Positioning for Scale: 2025-2028 Roadmap

ZipBolt is rapidly scaling across key EV clusters in Delhi-NCR, with further expansion into key cities like Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Hyderabad, supported by strong investor interest and public ecosystem programs such as MeiTY's SAMRIDH scheme. Following its Pre-seed Round, which saw participation from Industry Advisors and Angels - Shashank Shekhar Jaiswal, Pardeep Shahi, Harinder Singh, CMDE Akash Kapur, Ankit Ahuja, Naveen Kumar Srivastava, the company is fundraising a $1 million Pre-Series A to expand infrastructure, integrate partner systems, and onboard large fleet and OEM clients.

ZipBolt has positioned itself to become the operating intelligence layer for India's electric mobility and clean energy transition, targeting over 100,000 AI-powered EVs on ZipsureAi platform by 2028. With the Indian government targeting 30% EV penetration by 2030 and introducing landmark initiatives such as the Battery Aadhaar system and Battery360 Alliance.

About ZipBolt Innovations Pvt Ltd.

Founded by Rohan Singh Bais and Ms.Sonia Singh, in August 2021 with Headquarters in MG Road, Gurugram, Haryana, the company is a DPIIT-recognized Deeptech technology startup deploying advanced AI and IoT platforms for the electric vehicle and energy storage sectors. Its core mission is to enable a zero-emission, intelligent, sustainable and circular EV economy through AI diagnostics, efficient reuse, environmentally sustainable recycling, and ESG-linked financing.

ZipBolt's core operations includes:

ZipBolt - India's first 2nd-life EV repurposing platform, backed by AI powered battery intelligence and risk-mitigating algorithms. Enabling service models for second-life reuse & extended performance of repurposed batteries across EV fleets and Energy storage

Ziptrax - The EPR & ESG focussed Mineral Recycling entity is part of Shell E4 startups portfolio and has patented its technology for critical minerals recovery, uniquely designed to recover 99% pure metals like Lithium, Cobalt, Nickel, Gallium, Germanium, other Rare Earth Elements (REE) from both spent li-ion cells as well as mined ores, while enabling CCUS and carbon credits monetization.

