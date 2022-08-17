New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI/PRNewswire): RateGain Travel Technologies Limited (RateGain), a global provider of SaaS solutions for travel and hospitality, announced today that Air India, the flagship carrier of India owned by one of India's largest conglomerates the Tata Group has selected RateGain's - AirGain product to dynamically adjust prices with real-time, accurate, and high-quality airfare data to compete globally with leading airlines

As a flagship carrier, Air India offers connections to close to 90 destinations in over 30 countries across Asia, Europe, the USA, Canada and Australia operating one of the largest domestic and international networks in the world. It maintains a fleet of 113 aircraft operating over 500 daily flights.

As fuel prices and inflation continue to increase costs for airlines, travellers are becoming cost conscious and looking for the best airfares. This pressure on costs as well as traveller preference is creating a need for pricing data that will allow Air India to accurately understand market shifts, monitor competitive strategy and understand the right price each time.

AirGain offers actionable insights to quickly react to market price changes and stay ahead of the competition through its scalable and intuitive analytical capabilities. Airlines gain competitive intelligence by analyzing market data in real time. In addition, AirGain's ability to track historical trends and track fare changes on the most-profitable routes makes it easy for Revenue and Commercial teams to stay on top of every market development.

Commenting on the partnership, Aruna Gopalakrishnan- Executive Director of Corporate Affairs said, "Air India is focused on becoming one of the most competitive airlines in the world and technology will play a big role in it. RateGain is known for helping the world's largest travel companies, and is expected to be playing a role in making Air India the preferred choice of traveller."

Bhanu Chopra, Founder and Chairman, RateGain added, "On the occasion of India completing 75 years of Independence, India's first global brand, Air India is transforming itself, just like the rest of India to compete with the best in the world. The team at RateGain is honored to be associated with this iconic brand. AirGain represents the change that the airline industry and its pricing teams are making to counter global volatility and we are certain that our insights will help Air India achieve the same."

AirGain is an innovative SaaS-based airfare pricing intelligence product designed to enhance the revenue & operational efficiency of the airlines. it offers vital pricing insights & real-time competitive intelligence data that would enable the airlines to come up with a robust revenue strategy with latest market insights.

To know more visit https://rategain.com/airlines/

Founded by the legendary JRD Tata, Air India pioneered India's aviation sector and the airline's history is, in fact, synonymous with the annals of civil aviation in India. Since its first flight on October 15, 1932, Air India has spread its wings to become a major international airline with a network across USA, Canada, UK, Europe, Far-East, South-East Asia, Australia and the Gulf. The airline also has an extensive domestic network, including far-flung areas of India's North-East, Ladakh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Air India has been a member of Star Alliance, the largest global airline consortium, since July 2014. India's first international budget carrier, Air India Express was launched in 2005 to meet the need for affordable services on short and medium-haul routes- connecting smaller towns directly to the Gulf and South East Asia regions. Air India, along with Air India Express, has always been playing a pivotal role in standing by the Nation in its hour of crisis. In an epic mission, Air India has been evacuating stranded people from all over the world from and to India in the aftermath of the Covid-19 outbreak through the Government's Vande Bharat Mission and Air Transport Bubble flights.

RateGain Travel Technologies Limited is a global provider of SaaS solutions for travel and hospitality that works with over 2200+ customers in over 100+ countries helping them accelerate revenue generation through acquisition, retention and wallet share expansion. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in India, today RateGain works with Top 23 of 30 Hotel Chains, Top 25 of 30 Online Travel Agents and all the top car rentals including 8 Global Fortune500 companies. RateGain is one of the world's largest processors of electronic transactions and price points for the travel and hospitality industry and is the largest Software as a Service ("SaaS") company in the hospitality and travel industry in India. It offers travel and hospitality solutions across a wide spectrum of verticals including hotels, airlines, online travel agents ("OTAs"), meta-search companies, vacation rentals, package providers, car rentals, rail, travel management companies, cruises and ferries.

