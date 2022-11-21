Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 21 (ANI): India's leading telecommunications company Bharti Airtel on Monday announced the launch of its fifth-generation mobile (5G) services in Guwahati.

The telecom firm said Airtel 5G Plus services would be available to customers in a phased manner as the service provider continues to construct its network and complete the roll-out.

Customers with 5G-enabled devices will enjoy high-speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the roll-out is more widespread, the company said.

Currently operational on G S Road, at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Dispur College, Ganeshguri, Christian Basti, Sree Nagar, Zoo Road, Lachit Nagar, Ulubari, Bhangagarh and Beltola and a few other select locations, the company said Airtel would augment its network making its services available across the city in due course of time.

Commenting on the launch, Rajnish Verma, Chief Executive Officer, Bharti Airtel for Assam and North-East, said, "I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Guwahati. Airtel customers can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are lighting up the entire city, allowing customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more."

Airtel 5G Plus would bolster the entire portfolio of services that Airtel offers, the telecom firm said, adding that in addition, it would allow superfast access to high-definition video-streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.

The company also mentioned that no SIM change is needed and that its existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G-enabled.With this launch, the service provider said Airtel 5G Plus revolutionizes education, health care, manufacturing, agriculture, mobility and logistics.

The telecom firm has said Airtel has been at the forefront of 5G innovation from being India's first live 5G network in Hyderabad to India's first 5G-powered hologram to India's first recreation of a game-changing world cup match played at a time when there was no TV coverage. (ANI)

