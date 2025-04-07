PNN

New Delhi [India], April 7: The International Road Federation (IRF) India Chapter has announced the appointment of Akhilesh Srivastava as its new President, marking a significant milestone in the journey toward revolutionizing India's transportation and road infrastructure landscape. A globally respected technocrat and road safety advocate, Akhilesh Srivastava brings decades of rich experience and dynamic leadership to this prestigious position. He is also currently serving as the President of the Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) India Forum, where he is leading transformative efforts to reshape mobility in India using cutting-edge technologies. These esteemed positions reflect Akhilesh's unwavering commitment to advancing road infrastructure and safety in India.

Also Read | 'I Have No Clue': Shivaji Satam Breaks Silence on ACP Pradyuman's Exit From 'CID', Reveals Makers Didn't Inform Him About His Character's Death.

The International Road Federation (IRF) is a prominent global non-governmental, not-for-profit organization based in Geneva, Switzerland, with a presence in over 149 countries. Established with the mission to promote safer, more sustainable, and efficient road networks worldwide, IRF collaborates closely with international organizations such as the United Nations (UN), World Bank, Asian Development Bank, and other multilateral institutions. The IRF plays a crucial role in shaping global transport policies and building capacity in member countries. Its India Chapter has been a vital force in advancing infrastructure development, road safety, and innovation tailored to India's unique challenges.

Akhilesh Srivastava's appointment is being seen as a visionary step toward aligning India's road and transport ecosystem with global benchmarks of safety, sustainability, and smart mobility. A former Head of IT and Highway Operations at the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), he was also COO of IHMCL and founding CEO of NHAI InvIT. Akhilesh Srivastava is renowned for his groundbreaking works in launching the FASTag-based Electronic Toll Collection, establishing the NHAI InvIT organization for highways asset monetization, implementing AI-powered Road Asset Management Systems and NHAI Data Lake, and conceptualizing advanced Multi-Lane Free Flow tolling systems in India based on Satellite & ANPR Cameras.

Also Read | Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch MI vs RCB Indian Premier League T20 Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?.

He has also served as Road Safety Ambassador for IRF/WEF and led global discussions on ITS, Smart Roads, and Sustainable Transportation at prestigious forums, including the World Economic Forum, World Road Congress, and ITS World Congress.

On assuming the coveted leadership role, Srivastava outlined three core priorities for the IRF India Chapter under his presidency:

1. Solving India's Road Safety Crisis

India accounts for over 11% of global road fatalities despite having only about 1.8 % of the world's vehicles. With more than 170,000 deaths annually due to road accidents, the road safety crisis in India is one of the most urgent public health and development challenges. Akhilesh Srivastava emphasized that road safety is not merely an infrastructure or enforcement issue but a multi-dimensional problem involving engineering, education, enforcement, emergency care, and policy.

His vision is to create a coordinated national strategy by leveraging IRF's global expertise, empowering state governments, and aligning with the United Nations Decade of Action for Road Safety 2021-2030. He also stressed integrating technologies like AI-based crash prediction, real-time enforcement systems, and blackspot management as part of the solution.

2. Promoting Sustainability and Net Zero Carbon Emissions in Road Infrastructure

The transport sector is a significant contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, and roads play a pivotal role. Under Srivastava's leadership, the IRF India Chapter will champion the development of climate-resilient, green infrastructure by adopting low-carbon materials, promoting electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure, and advancing multi-modal transport integration.

He aims to position India as a regional hub for sustainable road construction practices by pushing for digitized planning, carbon budgeting, and lifecycle assessments. The IRF will also work closely with global organizations to bring climate finance and green technology investments to India's transportation sector.

3. Integration of Advanced Technologies Across the Road Lifecycle

Akhilesh Srivastava's third priority is the end-to-end digital transformation of road infrastructure. This includes the adoption of AI, ML, IoT, and satellite technologies in the entire road lifecycle--from planning and design to construction, asset monitoring, operations, maintenance, and tolling.

India is on the verge of adopting Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) and Satellite-based Tolling, and IRF will act as a knowledge partner in enabling these shifts. The organization will work to accelerate the deployment of High-Speed Weigh-in-Motion (HSWIM), Digital Twins, Smart Sensors, and Predictive Maintenance Platforms. This will not only improve asset longevity but also drastically reduce operational costs and enhance user experience.

Strategic Collaborations and Capacity Building

Under Akhilesh Srivastava's stewardship, the IRF India Chapter will expand its partnerships with academic institutions, private sector innovators, and international road agencies. It will also work hand-in-hand with the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH), NHAI, state PWDs, and urban mobility authorities to disseminate best practices, conduct technical training, and drive policy recommendations.

In collaboration with the ITS India Forum, which he continues to lead, Akhilesh plans to establish Centers of Excellence across India to promote innovation, pilot cutting-edge technologies, and create a skilled workforce aligned with global ITS and smart road standards.

A Transformational Era for India's Roads

Akhilesh's appointment comes at a crucial time when India is rapidly expanding its highway network while facing growing concerns around safety, congestion, and emissions. With a strong focus on data-driven planning, international collaborations, and public-private partnerships, his leadership at IRF India Chapter is expected to usher in a new era of inclusive, tech-driven, and sustainable road development.

For more information, please contact:International Road Federation (IRF) India ChapterEmail: info@indiairf.org | Web: indiairf.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)