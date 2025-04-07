The makers of CID recently caused a stir among fans after they officially announced Shivaji Satam's (who portrayed ACP Pradyuman) exit from the show. Since Friday, there had been rumours about Shivaji Satam's iconic character being killed off in the crime show. Turns out the rumours were indeed true. In the Saturday (April 5) episode of CID 2, a bomb blast killed ACP Pradyuman, a character made iconic by Shivaji Satam since the show's inception in 1998. However, it seems the actor had no idea about the supposed death of his long-running character. ‘In Loving Memory of ACP Pradyuman’: Sony TV Shares Obituary for Iconic ‘CID’ Character Played by Shivaji Satam, Netflix Asks, ‘Kuch Gadbad Toh Hai?’ (See Posts).

Shivaji Satam No Informed About His Character ACP Pradyuman’s Death in ‘CID 2’?

In a recent interview with Bombay Times, Shivaji Satam clarified that he had no information about the death track fr ACP Pradyuman. He also revealed that he had merely taken a break and was not aware of any new developments. He said, "I have no clue about this. I have taken a break for some time, and the makers know what lies ahead in the show. I have learnt to take everything in my stride, and if my track is over, I am okay with it. However, I have not been told whether my track is over or not!"

Watch the Latest Promo of ‘CID 2’

The actor added, "As of now I am not shooting for the show. I am planning to go on a holiday in May, because my son who lives abroad is coming to India. I have enjoyed playing ACP for 22 years in the earlier season. It has been a great journey." The actor shared that he's currently focused on taking a break and enjoying life. As for the fate of his character, the 74-year-old said the makers are well aware of it. ‘CID 2’: Parth Samthaan Replaces Shivaji Satam After ACP Pradyuman’s Death in Iconic Crime Show, Actor Calls It a ‘Big Responsibility’ (Watch Video).

As Shivaji Satam's iconic character, ACP Pradyuman, appears to have reached his conclusion, actor Parth Samthaan, best known for his role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, is set to lead the CID team as ACP Ayushmann. For the unversed, ACP Pradyuman was killed in the latest episode of CID 2 in a bomb explosion orchestrated by the evil Barbosa (Tigmanshu Dhulia), leader of the Eye Gang.

