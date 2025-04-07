Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Mumbai Indians are facing some early jolts in the Indian Premier League with victories difficult to come by for the record champions. The loss to Lucknow in the last game came at the wrong time as it undid all the positives of the Kolkata win. The team still faces challenges with the team selection and execution of plans in the middle, something that had crippled them last season. Next up for them is a home tie against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, one of the most sought after games in the season. Bengaluru lost at home to Gujarat in their last match but they have looked good so far. They have what it takes to secure another win here on enemy territory. Mumbai Indians versus Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the JioHotstar from 7:30 PM IST. IPL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Gujarat Titans Move to Second Place, Delhi Capitals Retain Top Position.

Mumbai Indians have been greeted with some great news ahead of the game with ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah back training with the team. Rohit Sharma did not feature against Lucknow but he is likely to be the impact player once again this evening. The Tilak Varma retiring out incident has caused a lot of uproar in the media and the team will look to get their focus back on the performance rather than these incidents. Orange Cap in IPL 2025: Sai Sudharsan Remains in Second Spot, Nicholas Pooran Continues To Stay on Top After SRH vs GT Match.

The Bengaluru top order came crashing down against Gujarat and the likes of Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, and Devdutt Padikkal will need to be at their best again. Liam Livingstone played a patient knock of 54, showing he can hold together the lower middle order for the visitors. In terms of bowling, expect Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood to lead the unit. Purple Cap in IPL 2025: Mohammed Siraj Jump to Second Place After Taking Four-Wicket Haul During SRH vs GT Match, Noor Ahmad Retains Top Spot.

When is MI vs RCB IPL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Mumbai Indians face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025 on Monday, April 7. The MI vs RCB IPL 2025 match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of MI vs RCB Match in IPL 2025?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans in India can watch the MI vs RCB IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. For the MI vs RCB IPL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of MI vs RCB Match in IPL 2025?

JioHotstar is the new online streaming platform after the merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Star. JioHotstar will provide IPL 2025 live streaming in India. Fans in India can watch the MI vs RCB live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, viewers will need to pay subscription charges. It will be a high-scoring game with the Mumbai Indians securing a narrow victory in the end.

