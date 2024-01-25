PNN

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 25: Renowned artist Ayushi Patni unveiled her latest series, "Altars and Altered States," a visual exploration of introspection and cosmic wonderment, at the third edition of the Jaipur Art Week held at the Albert Hall, Jaipur. Employing watercolor, gouache, and mixed media on large-scale graph and grading papers, the series stands as a testament to Ayushi's deep-rooted fascination with Jaipur's architectural and spiritual heritage.

Drawing inspiration from the Vastu Shastra-influenced design of Jaipur, conceptualized by Sawai Jai Singh II, Ayushi's work delves into the city's energetic flow. The series offers a unique perspective of Jaipur's landscape, featuring mirrored mosaics, ornate windows, and the resonant harmonies of Jain temple designs.

The artist's engagement with theological concepts such as energy, cyclical time, and universal frameworks is evident in her work. The series masterfully blends Jaipur's architectural elements with spiritual philosophies, with a particular nod to the astronomical instruments at Jantar Mantar. These serve as sculptural inspirations, transforming her artworks into keys to unlock universal mysteries.

Showcasing the artworks at a heritage site such as Albert Hall Museum, Ayushi aims to create a dialogue between the art and the space it inhabits. This immersive experience is designed to deepen viewers' understanding of Jaipur's evolving dynamics and their connection to the self.

"These paintings are psychic sanctuaries, offering introspection and inviting viewers to embark on a journey of self-exploration, healing, and awakening," shares Ayushi. The artworks spark wonderment, grounded in the emotive, historic, and aesthetic foundations of Jaipur.

"Altars and Altered States" consists of ten artworks, accompanied by a sketchbook that documents the intricate process of their creation. Drawing on Jaipuri architecture, Jain theology, and celestial studies, the series embodies precision, balance, symmetry, vivid palettes, and mystical designs, creating a distinct visual language. Influences from Hilma af Klint, Louise Despont, and Lee Bontecoue are interwoven into the narrative, enriching the series' cosmic scope. The comparison of architectural and biomorphic elements invites viewers on a unique artistic journey, deepening their engagement with the cosmic and the self.

