New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI/SRV): Amara Muzik Chhattisgarh, one of the leading regional music labels in India, is proud to inform that it has released 365 unique musical contents in the year 2021.

Amara Muzik has its presence in regional languages such as Odia, Bengali, Chhattisgarhi and recently entered the Gujarati market as well. This feat of 365 unique pieces of content in the Chhattisgarhi language was achieved by pooling in the best team, spearheaded by Suraj Mohnot and advance meticulous planning to release content in 2021.

To make this happen, the company worked with 158 singers, including new talents who were given a break in the industry. Further, 101 Music Directors and 127 Lyricists from the industry also worked towards achieving the feat. Amara Muzik has released different genres of music like happy-romantic, devotional, folk music, sad-romantic, party music, and much more. They have also released content like Kosa ke Sadi, Maya Bandhna Bandhage, Tor Churi Tor Kangna, Mor Chutney Chaman Pan, Tor Surta Ma and many more songs. Amara Muzik is glad to have worked with Anuj Sharma, Karan Khan, Gyanesh Kaushal, Gore Lal Barman, Sunil Soni, Champa Nishad, Parvez Khan, Anurag Sharma, Kishan Sen, Aakash Chandrakar, Roshan Vaishnav, and many other artists from the industry.

Naveen Bhandari, MD Amara Muzik, said, "My team was highly driven to take up the challenge of producing 365 quality pieces of music that could keep the people of Chhattisgarh grooved and entertained on a daily basis. I am absolutely stunned by the response of the audience."

Amara Muzik's upcoming Chhattisgarhi movie "Mor Yaar Superstar", starring Anuj Sharma and Lovely Ahmed helmed by director Ramesh Rout and Ollywood's famous music director Abhijit Majumdar is set to hit the cinemas in 2022. The movie is a Romantic-Comedy movie that is touted to be an entertainer and Amara Muzik is looking forward to the release.

Amara Muzik songs are available across various digital music streaming platforms like YouTube, Apple Music, iTunes, JioSaavn, Gaana, Wynk, Spotify, YouTube Music and 100+ more services live across the globe.

