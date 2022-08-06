New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Ushering in the Independence Day spirit, TECNO announces associate sponsorship of Amazon's Great Freedom Festival sale 2022.

The five-day sale powered by TECNO will feature some of the brand's bestselling and recently launched smartphones at discounted rates.

Also Read | Here Are All of the Player Rating Predictions for NBA 2K23: – Latest Tweet by GameSpot.

The sale is scheduled to commence on the 6th of August and will continue until August 10th 2022. The listing this year will include a host of popular Tecno products such as Camon 19, Spark 9 and the first-ever sale of its latest launch Tecno Spark 9T. Additionally, SBI credit card users can avail a 10 per cent instant cashback along with other amazing offers.

Here is a quick snapshot of big deals:

Also Read | Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 9 Results Live Updates: Check Top Results, Highlights from Birmingham CWG and Updated Medal Tally.

Key highlights of TECNO Smartphones available during the sale:

TECNO SPARK 9T: 'Category defining' features with 50MP Triple camera with F1.6 Large Aperture and 6.6" Full HD+ display giving a riveting viewing experience. The smartphone is backed by a super-efficient MediaTek Helio G35 processor and powered by a 5000mAh battery with an 18W flash charger. Additionally, the mighty combination gives Smart Anti-oil Side Finger Print Sensor, dot notch display is IPX2 Splash resistant and Superboost for system optimization to the users.

TECNO SPARK 9 is a premium smartphone, boasting superlative functionalities in memory, processor, display, camera and battery. Paired with 11GB RAM with memory fusion for 6GB RAM variant the smartphone is equipped with an impressive 90Hz Refresh Rate, giving an unmatched smooth operating experience. Highly Efficient Helio G37 Gaming Processor is a perfect blend of performance and power-efficiency. The remarkable 6.6" HD+ dot notch display makes the smartphone comfortable to hold and gives vivid immersive visuals with an 89.3 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

TECNO CAMON 19 Neo lets one indulge oneself in a splendid camera experience with a 48MP triple rear super night camera. The smartphone flaunts a Straight Middle Frame Premium Design and 32MP High Resolution Selfie camera with soft light in the smartphone is perfect for low light photography. The smartphone offers up to 11GB RAM via Memory Fusion offering the next level of speed and is powered by a super-efficient Helio G85 Processor. TECNO CAMON 19 Neo is available in Ice Mirror and Eco Black colour.

TECNO Pova 3 sports a 6.9-inch full HD+ display and a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 chipset paired with up to 6GB of Memory Fusion RAM. The smartphone houses a 7000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and can charge 50 per cent in 40 minutes. The smartphone features a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and quad LED flash.

TECNO POVA 5G: Priced at 15,999 during the sale, POVA 5G is the first in the 5G segment from TECNO, offering the trifecta of speed, power and performance, with a 6000mAh battery, Super-Fast 5G Dimensity 900 processor, Ultra-fast LPDDR5 8GB + 5GB Virtual RAM, 12 5G band support, 6.9 FHD+ Dot-in display with 120Hz refresh rate and triple rear camera setup consists of 50 MP primary shooter. Flaunting the proud logo of leading football club Manchester City FC (Man City) on its back, the premium-looking Tecno POVA 5G comes in Aether Black colour.

TECNO's SPARK 8 PRO comes with a 6.8-inch FHD+ dot-in display with 5000mAh battery, 33W fast charger, 7GB Large RAM with Memory Fusion and MediaTek Helio G85 Octa-Core processor.

The smartphone on the rear packs a triple camera setup featuring a 48-megapixel primary camera and is available in Interstellar Black and Turquoise Cyan.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)