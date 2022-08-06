As the Commonwealth Games 2022 enter its ninth day, India will be aiming to add to their medals tally. They are currently fifth in the team standings with 26 medals including nine gold, most of them coming in weightlifting and wrestling. So as Indian athletes set for action on August 06, 2022, we bring you all the results, major highlights and medals won on CWG 2022 Day 9. Commonwealth Games 2022 Indian Medal Winners List.

Day 8 of the Commonwealth Games 2022, saw wrestlers in action and they showed their dominance, winning six medals in the process. Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Deepak Punia won gold while Anshu Mali secured silver. In addition, Mohit Grewal, Divya Kakran won bronze in their respective category.

Day 9 will see multiple Indian athletes back in action as they aim to win medals or move closer to a podium finish. The Men's Lawn Bowls team has a shot at history as they take on Northern Ireland in the Men's Fours gold medal match. The cricket team will also be looking to confirm a medal as they take on hosts England.

The likes of Avinash Sable, Manju Bala will all be competing for medals in their respective athletics event. The remaining wrestlers will also be in action as they look to continue India's dominance in the sport and to the medals tally.

In addition, star shuttlers from the country such as PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Kisambi Srikant, boxers Nikhat Zraeen, Amit Panghal and Table Tennis stalwarts Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, will all be in action.