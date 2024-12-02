Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 2 (ANI): Ambuja Cements has taken a step toward achieving its Net Zero goals. The company has partnered with Finland-based technology leader Coolbrook to implement its proprietary RotoDynamic Heater™ (RDH™) technology.

According to the exchange filing, this cutting-edge, zero-carbon heating solution, powered by renewable electricity, will drastically reduce the company's dependence on fossil fuels and lower its carbon emissions, aligning with its sustainability vision.

Ambuja Cements will significantly reduce its fossil fuel dependence by harnessing renewable electricity for zero carbon high-temperature process heating.

Ajay Kapur, CEO, Cement Business, Adani Group, said, "Our strategic partnership with Coolbrook is exciting as it is a testament to our commitment to Net Zero targets. This move further strengthens our industry leadership in sustainability."

He added, "We continuously seek out innovations which drive efficiency and decarbonisation across our cement manufacturing value chain. Leveraging our Adani Group's green power generation capabilities, we will be able to reduce fossil fuel dependence, costs, and emissions, ultimately delivering the best value for our stakeholders."

This technology further advances Ambuja Cements' industry leadership in driving decarbonisation across its cement manufacturing process.

Joonas Rauramo, CEO, Coolbrook, stated, "This partnership is a major step forward for Coolbrook as we aim to revolutionise heavy industries with our innovative electrification technology. Ambuja Cements' strong commitment to sustainability and leadership position in renewable energy makes them an ideal partner for us to expand our offerings and drive the global energy transition."

The RotoDynamic Heater™ technology uses mechanical energy to generate the high temperatures required for cement production, replacing conventional fossil fuels in pre-calciner kilns.

By operating entirely on renewable electricity, this process is carbon-free and poised to revolutionize the way high-temperature heating is achieved in heavy industries.

The company aims to increase its use of Alternative Fuels and Raw Materials (AFR) to 28 per cent and achieve 60 per cent green power usage by 2028.

These efforts are part of Ambuja's broader strategy to drive decarbonization across its value chain while ensuring operational excellence. (ANI)

