Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal announced his expansion plan for the company and outlined how he would take the EV revolution by opening multiple stores in the country. Aggarwal said, "Going from 800 stores right now to 4000 stores this month itself. Goal to be as close to our customers as possible." He further said that all these stores would open across India on December 20, 2024 . He said it would likely be the "biggest single day opening ever" Uber India Introduces New Safety Features, Pilot Project With Maharashtra Police Is Now Live; Check Details.

Ola Electric To Open 4,000 New EV Stores in India

Taking the Electric revolution to the next level this month. Going from 800 stores right now to 4000 stores this month itself. Goal to be as close to our customers as possible. All stores opening together on 20th Dec across India. Probably the biggest single day store opening… — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) December 2, 2024

