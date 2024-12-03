New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): The Government of India has successfully maintained the availability of fertilizers at affordable prices for farmers, despite disruptions caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers, Anupriya Patel, informed the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

This was achieved through special subsidy packages and proactive policy measures. The government has provided special or additional subsidy packages over and above the Nutrient-Based Subsidy (NBS) rates during Rabi 2021-22, Kharif 2022, Rabi 2022-23, and both Kharif and Rabi 2024.

These measures have ensured price stability and absorbed market volatility amid geopolitical uncertainties.

For urea, farmers benefit from a statutorily notified Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of Rs242 per 45 kg bag (exclusive of neem coating charges and applicable taxes), regardless of production costs.

The government covers the difference between the production cost and the MRP by providing subsidies to manufacturers or importers.

Under the NBS Policy implemented since April 1, 2010, subsidies for phosphatic and potassic (P&K) fertilizers are determined annually or bi-annually based on their nutrient content--nitrogen (N), phosphorus (P), potassium (K), and sulfur (S).

While the import of P&K fertilizers is decontrolled, the government closely monitors international price fluctuations, factoring them into NBS rates to ensure affordability.

In addition to subsidies, the government has diversified its fertilizer supply sources by signing long-term agreements with resource-rich countries. These partnerships facilitate the steady import of raw materials, intermediates, and finished fertilizers to meet domestic demand.

Patel emphasized that these comprehensive efforts have safeguarded the interests of Indian farmers, ensuring an uninterrupted supply of fertilizers at stable prices. (ANI)

