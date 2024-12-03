Compton, December 3: In a shocking incident, a man shot and killed his 9-year-old autistic son in Compton, California, on the evening of November 30. The young boy, who had autism, was at his grandfather's house when the shooting occurred. Princeton was found in the backyard, suffering from a gunshot wound, and was pronounced dead at the scene. Following the incident, authorities arrested the father in connection with the tragic death.

According to an ABC 7 Eyewitness News report, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call about the shooting at approximately 7:30 PM on November 30 at a resident in South Haskins Avenue. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies discovered Princeton Jones with a gunshot wound and quickly declared him dead. His mother, Creole Green, spoke to the media, expressing heartbreak over the loss of her son, who had worked hard to overcome the challenges of autism. US Shocker: Man Caught on Camera Performing Sex Act on Himself With Cucumber in Washington DC, Probe Launched After Video Surfaces.

She described Princeton as a "bright, loving" child with a promising future. CBS News reported that the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) has refrained from commenting on its involvement with the family, citing confidentiality laws. Community members in Compton mourned the loss of the young boy, and a vigil was held on Sunday evening, December 1, to honour him. US Shocker: 69-Year-Old Man Dies in Brooklyn Fire Caused by Lithium-Ion Battery from E-Scooter, Marking 4th Fatality This Year.

During the vigil, leaders called for an end to gun violence in the area. CBS News reports that authorities have not yet disclosed further details about the investigation, including the motive behind the shooting. As of now, the father, identified as remains in custody, with further investigations ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

