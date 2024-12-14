VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 14: Legally Speaking, India's foremost televised legal platform, successfully hosted the Third Law & Constitution Dialogue 2024 today on December 13, 2024. Marking 75 years of the Indian Constitution, this landmark event brought together prominent legal experts, lawmakers, jurists, and thought leaders for insightful discussions on pressing legal and constitutional matters.

Also Read | ITR Filing Last Date: How To File Income Tax Return for FY 2024 Online? As Deadline Nears, Know All About ITR E-Filing.

The event was graced by Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister of Law and Justice, who highlighted the importance of the Indian Constitution and discussed the concept of "One Nation, One Election." Meghwal traced the origins of Constitution Day, initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015, to honor Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's legacy and celebrate the Constitution's foundational role in India's democracy.

In his keynote addres, Chief Guest Justice Surya Kant, Hon'ble Judge of the Supreme Court of India, highlighted the changes introduced by the 2018 Amendment to the Specific Relief Act, 1963. Justice Kant discussed the legal and economic implications of the amendment, emphasizing its role in strengthening India's position as a global economic powerhouse.

Also Read | EVKS Elangovan Dies: Senior Congress Leader Passes Away at 75 in Chennai Due to Lung-Related Issue.

Key Panels and Discussions

Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul addressed the long-standing tragedy of the Kashmiri Pandit genocide, calling for official acknowledgment and a healing process. He stressed that while the community does not seek a return to the past, they expect recognition of the wrongs committed against them.

Veteran lawyer and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal joined Editor-in-Chief Rishabh Gulati for a thought-provoking discussion.Sibal advocated for global protection of minorities, specifically highlighting the plight of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh.

A session on the Places of Worship Act, 1991, witnessed a spirited debate among experts like Justice Iqbal Ansari (Former Chief Justice, Patna HC) and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (Former Union Minister). The panel deliberated on whether the Act aligns with India's secular fabric or hinders historical justice.

The issue of 'Bulldozer Justice' was addressed by Sudhanshu Mittal (BJP Leader), Tehseen Poonawalla (Political Analyst) and SN Srivastava (Former DCP Delhi). The question of whether the act of demolition is unconstitutional was addressed in a heated discussion, with the panelists concluding that justice delayed is justice denied.

The event featured a thought-provoking panel discussion titled "Will Delimitation Create a North-South Imbalance in Parliament?" Panelists, including Kalanidhi Veeraswamy (DMK), Sasmit Patra (BJD), and P.P. Chaudhary (Senior Advocate), explored the socio-political implications of delimitation.

Another session with Karti Chidambaram (MP), examined whether India requires more MPs in Parliament. Chidambaram stressed, "Representation should reflect economic and social realities, not merely religion or caste. Pragmatic reforms are needed for effective governance."

In a heated panel discussion, S.Y. Quraishi (Former Chief Election Commissioner, Supriya Shrinate (Congress), and G.V.L. Narasimha Rao (BJP) debated the implications of simultaneous elections.

A dialogue on Challenges to Women's Reservation featured influential voices such as Swati Maliwal, Iqra Hassan, Jebi Mathers & Shubhrasthra. The panelists discussed the Women's Reservation Bill's implementation hurdles and its potential to transform Indian politics.

The growing menace of cybercrime was addressed in a panel featuring Dr. Muktesh Chander (Former DGP, Goa) and Pawan Duggal (Cyber Law Expert). Discussions focused on balancing cybersecurity and constitutional freedoms.

Dr. Abhishek Singhvi examined the fundamental tenets and underlying principles of the Indian Constitution, emphasizing its resilience and adaptability in safeguarding democracy.

Justice Mukul Mudgal, Former Chief Justice of the Punjab & Haryana High Court delved into the progress and challenges of sports governance in India.

Manish Tewari, Member of the Lok Sabha reflected on the success and shortcomings of the Indian Constitution over decades, exploring its impact on governance, citizens' rights, and evolving societal needs.

In a discussion with Senior Advocate Vivek Tankha and Former ASG Aman Lekhi, experts examined the changes in Indian criminal law, evaluating whether recent reforms address historical gaps in the system.

A panel featuring cyber technology expert Subimal Bhattacharjee, Meghna Bal from the Esya Centre, K.J. Alphons, former Union Minister, and Kartikeya Sharma (MP) explored the potential risks and challenges AI poses to governance, politics, and the judiciary.

The day-long event featured 22 sessions, each addressing critical legal and constitutional issues. Topics ranged from "Bulldozer Justice" to "The Constitutionality of the Waqf Act". The dialogue delved into the evolving nature of India's justice system and the need for judicial and policy reforms.

About Legally Speaking

Legally Speaking is India's premier televised platform dedicated to the legal community. Hosted by iTV Network on NewsX, it has established itself as a vital forum for meaningful conversations on legal and constitutional issues. With 300 million monthly viewers, the platform continues to shape public opinion and promote legal literacy.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)