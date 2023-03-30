New Delhi/ Delhi-NCR [India], March 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ambience Tiverton - Developed by The Ambience Group, has announced the commencement of possession of its luxury apartments. Amidst the growing demand for high-end housing, Ambience Tiverton is delivering an unparalleled living experience to its residents. The project is situated in the prime location of Sector-50, Noida, and features world-class amenities & services.

The luxury real estate market in Noida has been witnessing an upward trend in recent years, with a surge in demand from affluent buyers seeking premium properties. Against this backdrop, Ambience Tiverton has received an overwhelming response from homebuyers and investors alike, with possession commencement being eagerly awaited. The project offers world-class amenities & services and is poised to redefine luxury living in the city. With the delivery of its luxurious apartments, Ambience Tiverton is set to make its mark in the flourishing Noida real estate market.

Ambience Group has also announced a substantial price hike for the last few remaining apartments at Tiverton. The decision comes amidst a near sold out position and the growing demand for high-end properties in the area, making Tiverton an attractive investment opportunity for those seeking a luxurious lifestyle.

Ambience Tiverton, located in sector 50, Noida, offers world-class amenities & facilities. The project is spread across 3.5 acres of land and features 3 & 4 BHK apartments and penthouses. With its prime location and luxurious amenities, Tiverton is the perfect choice for those looking to invest in a luxurious home.

"Homebuyers today are looking for more than just a home, they are looking for an experience. The luxury real estate market in Noida has seen an uptick in demand over the past few years, with buyers seeking homes that offer world-class amenities, excellent connectivity, and an unparalleled lifestyle. We are confident that our buyers will appreciate the value of their investment in Tiverton, which offers a luxurious lifestyle with excellent connectivity to the city's key landmarks," said Ankush Kaul, Chief Business Officer - Ambience Group.

Additionally, Ambience is also excited to announce its upcoming carnival, Ambience Tiverton - The Final Stretch on 8th & 9th April 2023, which promises to be an extravaganza like no other. The carnival is set to take place at Ambience Tiverton in Noida and will be the last of its kind as they will reach a "sold-out" status with the carnival, making it an unmissable opportunity for those looking to experience something truly unique and unforgettable. Ambience Group remains committed to providing unparalleled experiences to its customers and is looking forward to welcoming them to this one-of-a-kind event.

Ambience Group is a leading real estate developer in India, with a track record of over three decades in delivering premium residential and commercial projects. Ambience includes some of the most iconic and sought-after properties across Delhi NCR, including residential complexes, commercial spaces, malls, and hotels. With a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, Ambience has emerged as a trusted name in the real estate industry, delivering exceptional value to its clients.

The very well-diversified Team also operates iconic malls in Gurugram and Vasant Kunj, and business office developments in Gurugram and Rohini. The Group also owns luxurious accommodations which includes The Leela Ambience Resort & Residences, Gurugram and The Leela Ambience Lodge & Convention Centre, East Delhi. The group also operates point out of the artwork colleges in Delhi & Gurugram.

With its in-home building and advancement abilities, the Delhi-headquartered Ambience Team has designed a identify for alone in the luxurious true estate phase.

