Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 18 (ANI/PNN): On August 14 and 15, 2022, Nehru Centre, Worli Mumbai hosted an Aesthetic Musical show, a journey titled "An Evening with Krishna."

Krishna, a name synonymous with dance and celebration, with fun and frolic, and of course, the butter. But underneath the glamour and celebration, Krishna is, first and foremost, the God of Philosophy and Enlightenment. A man that laid down the path for an ideal way of life. And that is why Krishna is the Indian God most known and followed around the world, and the Bhagavad Gita is considered a guide to living.

Krishna is nothing if not mysterious. But seen closely, Krishna encompasses a fascinating philosophy for every aspect of human life and condition. Ideas that, though formulated eons ago, still maintain relevance in our lives today. In every action and decision taken over the course of his exciting life, we find a conscious decision of choosing right over wrong, fair over unfair. And it is these instances when seen from the right perspective when unearthed a little, bring forth a new understanding of the world.

In An Evening with Krishna, Kajal Oza Vaidya talks about the life, times, and philosophies of Krishna and his relevance in our lives today. Interspersed with folk music and celebratory dances, and gorgeous graphics that bring to life the marvel of Krishna, the show is a journey that gives us the glamour, celebration and philosophy of Krishna in one single night.

With a strong foundation in theatre, the producer Hemal Ashok Thakkar who has lent his creativity to a plethora of Gujarati as well as Hindi plays, shows, and films, has created a visual treat with colourful larger than life canvas and routines that please the eye and touch the soul.

Kajal Oza Vaidya the author of the famous 'Krishnayan' and other books, screenwriter, radio personality and journalist from Ahmedabad, manages to showcase the life, times, and philosophies of Krishna and his relevance in our lives today. Her depictions are identifiable, emotionally touching and gripping ensuring that each member of the audience takes home something with them.

Alap Desai, a renowned singer, composer and tabla player and winner of many awards for his contributions in the field of theatre and cinema such as Natsamrat (2018), Bhavishya: The Future (2006) and Upanishad Ganga (2012), mesmerises the audience with Interspersed folk music and his magnificent renditions of beloved songs of Krishna, both old and new.

Kedar Bhagat Started his musical journey by forming his musical group called "The Creators" in the year 1988. Being a music composer, has composed music for a lot of Ad-films, Jingles, In-house motivational songs for corporates, Title tracks for TV / Theater etc. Since then Kedar has grown from strength to strength.

The Choreographer, Shivangi Chitalia has justified with brilliance this journey that gives us the glamour, celebration and philosophy of Krishna in one single night and the bright and rich costumes by Khusbhu Mulani Thakkar bring forth on full display the elegance and grandness of the Indian Ethnic wear, the style of Krishna and the beauty of Radha.

"An Evening with Krishna" a visual delight, in truth belongs on a large Broadway Stage and Auditorium. This Show is indeed one of the classiest and its mystique spread through the aisles of Nehru Centre leaving the audience wanting more. In India Mughal E Azam and An Evening with Krishna are the only 2 Popular Musical Shows that have caused exhilaration and eagerness in the audience to return to the theatres.

An Evening with Krishna is all geared up to travel across the Globe and entertain the spread of the message of Krishna. Is the world ready to spend an evening with him?

The Team Behind "An Evening with Krishna"

Directed By Kedar Bhagat

Cast: Kajal Oza Vaidya

Music/Singer: Alap Desai

Female Singer: Gargi Vora

Choreographer: Shivangi Chitalia

Costumes: Khushbu Mulani Thakkar

Catch the next Evening with Krishna show on 21st August 2022 at Rangsharda, Bandra (w). Time; 7:30 pm

