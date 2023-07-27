PNN

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 27: Neonicz Software Solutions Private Limited, an Indian-based technology company, is delighted to announce its new partnership with Liberia Telecommunication Corporation (LTC), a prominent state-owned entity in the telecommunications industry. With a shared commitment to serving people through the Government of Liberia, this partnership aims to drive growth and success for both entities.

The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Neonicz Software Solutions and LTC signifies a momentous occasion, marking the beginning of a new chapter for both organisations. Archa GS, CEO of Neonicz Software Solutions, and Richmond Tobii, CEO of Liberia Telecommunication Corporation, have signed MOU. This landmark MOU paves the way for a strong and mutually beneficial alliance, emphasising a shared vision to strengthen the Liberian community through innovative technology solutions.

Archa GS, the visionary CEO of Neonicz Software Solutions, says, “I am delighted to officially announce the formal signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with LTC. This partnership fills us with excitement and pride. At Neonicz, we are powered by a team of dedicated and motivated professionals committed to empowering organisations with innovative technology solutions. With a strong focus on digitalization and performance enhancement, we aim to deliver innovative IT services that foster progress and drive growth for businesses. Our ultimate goal is to assist organisations in improving and optimising their future performance."

Richmond Tobii, CEO of Liberia Telecommunication Corporation, says, “Thanks to Neonicz's gracious invitation, I had the wonderful opportunity to visit India. I am incredibly impressed by the number of solutions I am discovering here; it truly feels like “India is a land of solutions”. With great enthusiasm, I call upon companies to collaborate with Neonicz Software Solutions and contribute their innovative solutions to benefit Liberia. Together, through this partnership, we shall strive towards achieving significant technological advancements for my beloved nation.”

Together, this partnership holds a shared determination from both companies to drive a positive impact and bring about transformative change in the lives of both Liberians and Indians. Through their collaborative efforts, they aim to empower communities, foster economic growth, and create opportunities to uplift and enhance the quality of life for people in both nations.

Neonicz Software Solutions, founded in 2016 by its co-founders Archa GS, Guru Math, and Arun RS Chandran, is an innovative technology company based in India. It serves clients across the globe from its offices in Trivandrum, Kochi, Bangalore, and the UAE. With a core focus on web development, mobile app development, and cloud computing, the company delivers cutting-edge solutions across various industries. Neonicz's commitment to transforming technology for business empowerment and positive societal impact has garnered recognition and accolades.

One of their remarkable achievements is SpotBay, a customer engagement and lead generation platform that received the prestigious honour of being named the Best Online Platform Startup at the Ajman University Innovation Center (AUIC).

In addition to that, Neonicz's projects like E-samudra and the Local Economic Intelligence Platform have earned high appreciation from both the Central Government of India and the State Government of Kerala. These initiatives reflect the company's dedication to creating impactful solutions that address critical issues and contribute to the growth and progress of local communities and the nation as a whole.

Liberia Telecommunication Corporation (LTC) is a state-owned telecommunications company in Liberia. LTC provides a range of telecommunications services, including fixed-line, mobile, and internet services. LTC is committed to providing affordable and reliable telecommunications services to the people of Liberia.

Join us on this exciting journey of innovation and transformation! Neonicz Software Solutions invites you to explore the limitless possibilities of technology. If you are looking for innovative solutions or a community seeking positive change, we invite you to connect with us. For more information, visit: https://neonicz.com/ or contact us at Info@neonicz.com

