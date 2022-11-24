New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI/SRV): Award-winning brand consulting firm from Andhra Pradesh, Magsmen has witnessed the growth of their clients at a 10x rate of brand growth in less than 9 months. Catering to an ever-increasing and impressive list of prestigious brands, Magsmen's strategic approaches resulted in the spectacular growth of their clients, some going on to sponsor major national entertainment and sporting events such as Big boss, IPL, and Pro Kabaddi.

Founded in 2020, Magsmen is known for developing comprehensive brand strategies for industry-leading brands from 16 different sectors. Magsmen also offers Personal brand consulting and Image consulting services and caters their consulting to elite celebrities from south Indian entertainment. They ensure that their client's uniqueness and expertise stay in the spotlight, in both the digital and professional world by building on the common blocks of visibility, recognition, and professional positioning.

Highlighting the brand's ideology and vision, N Sandeep, Founder and Brand Consultant said, "The phrase "brand consulting" isn't exactly the most exciting one in the branding dictionary. It is not creating beautiful logos or creative campaigns or just some sophisticated digital marketing. It is more profound. Brand consulting is an advising service that aids a brand in understanding its performance and presenting it freshly. We help our clients navigate the market by offering the crucial strategic direction required for a brand to reinvent itself to remain relevant and expand."

Magsmen is an integral part of the company's think-tank team by coming up with out-of-the-box ideas and making sure that the business goals are well aligned with the parameters of competition, the nature of the products, and improving branding strategies with the changing business dynamics. Be it an entrepreneur or business owner who wants to create and expand their business, brand consultants are the ones you fly to. Magsmen helps them comprehend their business, target audience, and competitors and map a plan for the firm to acquire a recognizable brand status.

N Sandeep further added, "Usually, when building a brand (by a brand designer, a brand strategist, or an agency), a distinct identity for a business is created keeping in mind the target audience and consumers. At the most fundamental level, building a brand includes a company's logo, visual design, mission, and tone of voice. In a way, it is also the quality of the goods, how well you treat your customers, and even how much you charge for your goods and services. The consultants will start working their magic once the brand is put together. Even if a brand has a long history or is extremely successful, they are susceptible to the new and challenging everyday problems that an ever-changing market throws. At Magsmen, guidance gurus, as we call the brand consultants, are a comforting resource to handle those types of difficulties. Brand consultants provide you with the correct actions to take at the right time and in the right format for realizing maximum efficiency in growing your business. They also work at the corporate management level, assisting clients in directing their whole organizations toward delivering and promoting their services credibly and setting them apart from competitors."

