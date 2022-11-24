FIFA World Cup 2022 is up and running. The competition is getting tougher every day and we are already starting to have some unexpected results. Following the upsets by Saudi Arabia and Japan against Argentina and Germany, teams have to be on their toes and the margin of error has reduced. On November 24, we will see four matches in the FIFA World Cup 2022 once again. After all the exciting footballing actions from Group A to Group F, we will see the matches of the Group G and Group H today. The Group G will start with Switzerland vs Cameroon clash and then the Serbians will take on Brazil later in night. In Group H we will have the encounters between Uruguay and South Korea and then Portugal vs Ghana. Japan Football Team Cleans Dressing Room After Historic Win Against Germany in FIFA World Cup 2022, Wins Respect

In India, the live telecast will be available to the fans through the Sports 18 network channels. Fans can find English commentary in Sports 18 1/ 1 HD and Hindi commentary in Sports 18 Khel. The free live streaming of the games will be provided to the fans by the JioCinema app and website. Fans can also watch the matches in Bangla, Malayalam and Tamil commentary as well. Continue reading to find out how! Cristiano Ronaldo Motivates Team Portugal Ahead of the Start of Their Campaign in FIFA World Cup 2022

How to Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Commentary & Coverage in Bangla, Malayalam and Tamil?

The option to watch SUI vs CAM, URU vs RSK, POR vs GHA and BRA vs SER FIFA World Cup 2022 matches with Bangla, Malayalam and Tamil commentary is available on the JioCinema app and website. As the FIFA World Cup 2022 free live streaming is available there, fans can change the commentary language from settings and enjoy it in preferred audio commentary. So, that's how fans can watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Bangla, Malayalam and Tamil.

