New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI): The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD) and the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) have set a roadmap for Public-Private Partnerships in the Livestock Sector, the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying said in a release on Saturday.

Both entities organised the WOAH PVS-PPP (Performance of Veterinary Services-Public Private Partnership) Targeted Support Workshop from 11th to 13th February 2025 in New Delhi.

Also Read | Valentine's Day Shocker: 2 Ashoka University Students Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances in Sonipat.

The workshop aimed to strengthen veterinary services through public-private partnerships (PPP) in areas such as vaccine platforms, veterinary workforce development, institutional infrastructure, and the creation of Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD)-Free Zones.

Alka Upadhyaya, Secretary, DAHD, highlighted the critical role of veterinary services in supporting the livestock sector, which contributes over 30 per cent to India's Agricultural Gross Value Added (GVA).

Also Read | Meta, Apple Working on Humanoid Robotics: Tech Giants Explore Ways To Enter New Competitive Market for Developing AI-Powered Robots.

She underscored the need for establishing veterinary laboratories with NABL accreditation and emphasised that private-sector collaboration is essential for disease surveillance, workforce capacity, and vaccine production.

"This workshop has created a platform for structured PPP engagement in veterinary services. The discussions will contribute to a roadmap that enhances national disease control programs, expands veterinary infrastructure, and ensures a sustainable ecosystem for animal health security," she said.

Upadhyaya further emphasised the need for developing a structured PPP policy within a year to ensure long-term investment and private sector participation in veterinary services.

Dr Hirofumi Kugita, World Organization for Animal Health, Regional Representative for Asia and the Pacific, acknowledged India's leadership in veterinary services and its potential to contribute to global best practices through knowledge-sharing and laboratory collaborations.

The workshop brought together over 100 participants from State Animal Husbandry Departments, Veterinary Councils, Disease Diagnostic Laboratories, ICAR research institutes, Agent for Health and Extension of Livestock Production (A-HELP), the Agriculture Skill Council of India, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization, private sector stakeholders, Indian Federation of Animal Health Companies (INFAH), vaccine manufacturers, Food and Agriculture Organization and the World Bank.

Seven WOAH experts facilitated discussions, defining PPP strategies for resource mobilization, risk management, and stakeholder integration during the workshop. The workshop concluded with the presentation of a PPP Roadmap for the Veterinary Sector, outlining actionable strategies to enhance veterinary services, disease surveillance, and livestock productivity.

The outcomes will contribute to policy development, investment mobilization, and structured PPP implementation, ensuring long-term benefits for India's animal husbandry sector. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)