Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Anthology, a leading provider of education solutions that support the entire learner lifecycle, today announced that it has been Great Place to Work-Certified in India. This certification is a testimony to Anthology's employee focus and emphasis on shaping an organizational culture that drives growth, innovation and collaboration. The company's employee experience is born out of the cultural ethos that focuses on work satisfaction, ethics, integrity and respect for each other. Great Place to Work is a global authority on workplace culture. In India, the institute partners with more than 1100 organizations annually across 22 industries to help them build high-trust, high-performance cultures designed to deliver sustained business results. Anthology believes in providing a platform for employees to fulfil their career aspirations while also helping learners and institutions around the world achieve their goals. The Great Place to Work certification is yet another validation of the people-first culture at Anthology, which not only attracts top talent but also catalyzes the company's growth curve. Anthology empowers its employees and sets high standards, while also creating a diverse workplace that prides itself in fairness and equitable opportunity. "Our culture at Anthology is about the trust we have in our employees to do the right thing for the business and our clients. We empower our teams to achieve their goals and endeavor to continue providing our employees with rewards and opportunities in keeping with their tremendous work output. It's only through the commitment of our employees that we are able to meet the demands of our clients and partners in the fast-evolving technology space," said Raj Mruthyunjayappa, President-India, Anthology. In its analysis, Great Place to Work highlighted the company's multiple areas of strength including fairness, safety and more. It stated that Anthology employees also felt their place of work treated them fairly regardless of their race, gender or caste. Commenting on the certification, Jhilik Sharma, CHRO India & Global Learning said, "Our people make our story. Every employee is a creator, doer and achiever. And to see that they trust the organization validates the culture we strive to create." Since 1992, Great Place to Work has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades. The Institute's research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance.

For more information on joining the team at Anthology, please visit www.anthology.com/company/careers.

