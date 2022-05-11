Mumbai Indians will take on Chennai Super Kings in match 59 of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2022. The CSK vs MI clash in IPL 2022 will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 12, 2022 (Thursday) as the two most successful teams meet once again. Ahead of the IPL 2022 encounter, we bring you CSK vs MI head to head, likely playing XIs and other things to know. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

Chennai Super Kings still have a slim chance of making it into the playoffs and will be aiming to register a win to keep that alive. CSK have been inconsistent this season but when in form, have been too much for opposition teams to handle. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians' winning run was halted by KKR last time around. But they will be aiming for a win against their biggest rivals. IPL 2022 Playoffs Qualification Scenario Explained.

CSK vs MI Head-to-Head Record

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have taken on each other 33 times. Mumbai Indians lead the head-to-head record with 19 wins against CSK's 14.

CSK vs MI, IPL 2022 Match 59 Key Players

A lot will depend on Rohit Sharma’s batting performance. Apart from him, Ishan Kishan will hold the key for former champions. In CSK camp, all eyes will be on Devon Conway and Maheesh Theekshana.

CSK vs MI, IPL 2022 Match 59 Mini Battles

This Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match will also see many mini-battles, all of which can have a decisive impact on the game. Jasprit Bumrah vs Devon Conway and Rohit Sharma vs Mukesh Choudhary will be the key battles.

CSK vs MI, IPL 2022 Match 59 Venue and Match Timing

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians (CSK vs MI) match in IPL 2022 will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 12, 2022 (Thursday). The game is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 07:00 pm.

CSK vs MI, IPL 2022 Match 59 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians match live on Star Sports channels. The CSK vs MI match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Gold/Gold HD Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels on television.

CSK vs MI, IPL 2022 Match 59 Likely Playing XIs

MI Predicted Playing 11: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ramandeep Singh/Anmolpreet Singh, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Kumar Kartikeya, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith.

CSK Predicted Playing 11: Decon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c, wk), Dwayne Bravo, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary.

