New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): Aparna Garg, an Indian Railway Accounts Service (IRAS) officer of the 1987 batch, took charge as Member (Finance), Railway Board on December 1.

According to an official, she is a senior civil servant in the Government of India with over 36 years of experience.

Garg has served in several key roles, including Divisional Railway Manager, Mysore; Principal Financial Advisor, Rail Wheel Factory; and Director General, IRIFM.

She is a Chevening Fellow and holds an Advanced Master's degree in Transport Economics from the University of Leeds, U.K. She has also received executive training at the Bocconi School of Management, Milan; INSEAD, Singapore; and the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad.

As part of the Railway Board reorganisation recommended by the Acworth Committee (1921), the Financial Commissioner for Railways was appointed in April 1923. This was followed by the 1924 Separation Convention, under which the Railway finances were separated from the General Finances of the Government of India.

The separation of the Accounting and Auditing functions on the Railways was completed in 1929, with responsibility for the compilation of all Accounts for Indian Railways passing from the Auditor General to the Financial Commissioner, Railways.

This, incidentally, marked the beginning of the Indian Railway Accounts Service (IRAS) as a cadre distinct from that of the Indian Audit and Accounts Service. (ANI)

