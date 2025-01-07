NewsVoir

Delhi-NCR [India], January 7: Ever since it emerged on the scene, Gurugram's realty-scape has witnessed innumerable architectural marvels - big, bold and sleek buildings that imparted the city its identity, one of which is Raheja Aranya City. A game-changer of a township, which is redefining urban living while standing in harmony with nature. Spanning an impressive 153.6 acres, in South of Gurugram in the Sohna Development Plan-2031, Raheja Aranya City is designed as an integrated township, offering residential and commercial plots, group housing, schools, colleges, hospitals, retail spaces, SCOs, low-rise floors, and commercial.

A Complete Urban Ecosystem: Integrated Township Features

Situated adjacent to the Aravallis, Raheja Aranya City is more than just a residential development--it's a nature lover's paradise. With expansive green spaces, panoramic Aravalli views, and thoughtfully designed landscapes, every corner of the township reflects an ecological ethos. It has more than 10,000 trees in the city. The infrastructure, developed by Larsen & Toubro, ensures a robust foundation for a futuristic urban habitat. The township will feature state-of-the-art amenities such as a clubhouse, gymnasium, spa, cycling track, swimming pool, adventure sports facilities, and shopping arcades, catering to all aspects of modern life, ensuring a lifestyle of convenience and comfort. For families, the availability of schools, colleges, dispensaries, and nursing homes within the township will ensure that essential services are never far away. Recreational facilities like badminton and tennis courts, cricket pitches, and children's play areas will make it a haven for activity and wellness enthusiasts.

Strategic Location, Infrastructure and Seamless Connectivity

Strategically located along the Gurugram-Sohna Highway, Raheja Aranya City enjoys excellent connectivity. It is just 15 minutes from Vatika Chowk and 20 minutes from Rajiv Chowk. With easy access to major highways such as the KMP Expressway and Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, residents can travel effortlessly to Delhi, Gurugram, and other important commercial hubs. The upcoming metro connectivity will further enhance the township's accessibility, ensuring a fast and efficient link to NCR's rapid transit network and reducing travel times for daily commuters.

Additionally, the township is well-positioned near significant industrial and commercial developments, including the proposed 1500-acre IMT Sohna and the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC). Its proximity to IT/ITES SEZ, educational hubs, and the upcoming Sports City further enhances its appeal. To ensure unmatched convenience, Raheja Aranya City will feature proposed transportation services, including a shuttle service to Gurugram and 24x7 cab services, ensuring seamless travel for residents.

Unmatched Lifestyle: Luxury and Recreation

Raheja Aranya City offers an exceptional lifestyle, where luxury meets recreation in a harmonious blend designed to cater to every need. The township will feature Club Sulphur, a 2-acre luxury clubhouse that will boast an array of premium amenities, including an exotic spa, a refreshing jacuzzi, and a soothing sauna, offering residents a sanctuary for relaxation and rejuvenation. Beyond the clubhouse, the township will feature open-air amphitheaters, food plazas, and performance spaces that encourage residents to come together, share experiences, and enjoy live performances, creating a vibrant social atmosphere. It will also embrace wellness and sustainability with offerings like organic farming spaces and dedicated yoga and meditation centers, allowing residents to connect with nature and enhance their mental and physical well-being.

Eco-Friendly, Green and Sustainable Living

Raheja Aranya City stands out in Sohna, offering stunning views of the mountains and forests from the West, South, and East. The township is committed to sustainability, featuring solar-powered streetlights, rainwater harvesting, and water recycling systems that minimize environmental impact. Electric golf carts and cycles will provide eco-friendly internal transportation, while central city monitoring CCTV cameras will enhance security. In line with India's vision for smart cities, Aranya City also integrates advanced waste management systems and a zero-discharge design, reinforcing its dedication to sustainable living.

Senior-Friendly Design and Amenities

Raheja Aranya City has been thoughtfully designed with senior residents in mind, offering a range of senior-centric infrastructure and amenities that prioritize comfort, convenience, and well-being. The township features wide, well-paved roads and even ground levels, ensuring easy mobility and smooth navigation throughout the area. The use of curve-stoned edges and specially laid concrete roads with paver-block peripheries enhances both comfort and aesthetics while maintaining low maintenance. For seniors, this translates into easy travel for family visits and leisure outings without compromising on the calmness of their daily lives. These features create a harmonious and senior-friendly environment, making Aranya City an ideal choice for those seeking a peaceful yet connected lifestyle.

Sohna's Investment Potential: High Growth Ahead

Sohna has become a prime real estate destination, with property values rising significantly due to enhanced connectivity and infrastructure. Over the last five years, residential property rates have increased by 137.3%, with a 20.5% rise in the past year. Independent floors have seen a growth of 39.2% in the last three years and 98.9% in five years, according to 99 Acres data.

This growth is fueled by infrastructure projects like the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and KMP Expressway, which have improved accessibility to key commercial areas. Sohna's excellent connectivity and infrastructure developments make it an attractive hub for high-value investments and long-term growth.

Raheja Developers: Pioneer in Real Estate

Aranya City is a brainchild of Raheja Developers, which under the visionary leadership of Navin Raheja, has cemented its reputation as a trailblazer in real estate. With over three decades of experience, Raheja Developers has been recognised for its commitment to quality and innovation and continues to set benchmarks in the industry. The company's emphasis on sustainability and cutting-edge technology is reflected in Aranya City, which stands as a testament to its forward-thinking approach.

Thus, Aranya City is not merely a residential project; it is a vision for the future, combining sustainability, technology, and luxury. With its exceptional amenities, green ethos, and strategic location, this township has become Sohna's most sought-after address. Whether you're seeking a serene lifestyle amidst nature or a smart investment with high growth potential, Raheja Aranya City offers the perfect blend of both.

