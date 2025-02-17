PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 17: Arca AI, a visionary in artificial intelligence (AI)-driven healthcare solutions, is proud to announce two groundbreaking collaborations aimed at progressive patient care, medical education, and longevity research. The partnerships with Longevity India, IISc, Bangalore and Believers Church Medical College Hospital, Kerala mark a significant step forward in harnessing cutting-edge technology to drive impactful transformations in healthcare and scientific research.

Advancing Longevity Research with The Bharat Study by Longevity India, IISc

Arca AI will be the key technology partner for Longevity India, anchored by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), which serves as a unified hub for deep research, discovery, and pioneering technology development, driving advancements in healthy aging for India. This collaboration focuses on development of a highly specialized applications, designed for comprehensive data gathering, integration and analysis in longevity research. The goal is to provide researchers with a robust platform to track biomarkers, analyze genetic and lifestyle patterns, and generate predictive models that can contribute to driving advancements in healthy aging of India.

With Arca AI's expertise in AI, ML/DL Analytics and cloud computing, Longevity India will be equipped with advanced tools to process and interpret vast amounts of research data proficiently. This initiative is expected to accelerate breakthroughs in longevity science, opening doors to novel therapeutic strategies and precision medicine approaches. The data and analysis, purposed for federate learning will be stored with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bangalore.

"Our collaboration with Arca AI represents a major leap forward in our efforts to decode the complexities of aging and longevity," said Dr. Deepak Saini, Professor at IISc and Convener of Longevity India. "With AI-driven analytics, we can gain deeper insights into aging mechanisms, paving the way for innovative interventions that improve quality of life."

Transforming Patient Care and Medical Education with AI at Believers Church Medical College Hospital, Kerala

Arca AI is partnering with Believers Church Medical College Hospital, Kerala to integrate AI-driven solutions that propose to redefine patient-physician interaction, enhance clinical decision-making, streamline hospital workflows, and improve patient outcomes. This collaboration aims to leverage machine learning models, predictive analytics, and automation to optimize treatment plans, reduce diagnostic delays, and provide real-time insights to healthcare professionals.

Additionally, this partnership extends beyond patient care into medical education, providing students and faculty with AI-powered learning tools, simulation-based training, and digital resources that enrich their knowledge and clinical skills. By embedding intelligent systems into medical curricula, Believers Church Medical College Hospital, Kerala seeks to cultivate a new generation of AI-empowered healthcare professionals, who will have more quality time with their patients rather than attending to administrative work.

"We are excited to collaborate with Arca AI to bring the latest AI innovations to our hospital and academic programs," said Ms. Rosy Marcel Believers Church Medical College Hospital, Kerala. "This partnership will help us improve patient care while also enhancing the training experience for our students, equipping them with the technological proficiency needed for the future of medicine."

A Shared Vision for the Future

These strategic engagements reaffirm Arca AI's commitment to transforming healthcare and research through the power of technology. By working closely with institutions at the forefront of medical practice and scientific discovery, the company continues to drive innovation that benefits current patients and shapes the future of medicine and longevity research. The efforts will support in conducting a baseline survey of health challenges in India over a longer period with a target of 20 years.

Rohit Rajan, founder of Arca AI said, "We aim to create a comprehensive health portrait for Indian population enabled by data-driven insights. This structured framework of data can be utilized for ML/DL analysis leading to predictive modelling for community deployment. In the long run we will integrate clinical metadata with lifestyle health data and molecular data to get the best healthcare options for individuals."

About Arca AI

Arca AI, inspired by Noah's Ark, is a Digital Ark for human intelligence. With a focus on Research and Engineering, our team aims to push AI boundaries for a positive impact on healthcare and human intelligence. Arca AI is involved in groundbreaking projects reshaping healthcare, focusing on areas like Medical Education, AI Clinical Assistant, and Lifestyle Companions.

Arca AI envisions seamlessly integrating Artificial Intelligence with human intellect to elevate healthcare. Our mission centers on improving patient care globally, with AI as the linchpin for preserving and advancing human intelligence in the field.

