Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 22 (ANI/PNN): Inflation eats up your hard-earned money. You should save your capital. It is always a profitable deal to invest in a place that gives higher returns than inflation.

Shanu Mehta, founder of 'Arth Sangini' NGO, told these tips to the newly appointed women constables in the webinar of Police Training College, Indore on Monday.

She said that instead of keeping money in a savings account, making a fixed deposit or recurring deposit will give higher returns. If at present inflation rate is 6 percent, then you have to invest your capital in such a place where you will get more than 6 percent return only then you will save.

On this occasion, Professor Himanshu Rai, Director, IIM, Indore said that one should always work in life with purpose and excellence. Shanu Mehta, Visiting Faculty at IIM, Indore said that the amount that can cover the expenses of 3 months should always be kept in the account as an emergency fund.

Mehta said that the sooner you start investing, the more profit you will get. Never think that now I am very young why I should invest now. If someone saves 3 to 5 thousand rupees every month, then with the power of compounding, he can easily become a millionaire in 20 to 25 years.

Mehta said that if you want to be financially independent then you have to take your own decisions. Along with investing, she also explained the entire process of budgeting. In this webinar Aruna Mohan Rao, Special DG Training, Anuradha Shankar, ADG Training, and SP Agam Jain, PTC also participated. More than 200 women constables got financial management training under this program.

Arth Sangini is an NGO engaged in the work of spreading economic literacy among women. This NGO is helping needy women in product sales through a network of collaborators.

